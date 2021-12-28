Australian Open 2022: Dominic Thiem the latest high-profile player to withdraw from the event

Dominic Thiem is the latest high-profile player to withdraw from the 2022 Australian Open. In an official statement, he explained that the decision to skip the event wasn't related to an ongoing wrist injury.

"Hi everyone! As you all know, I came back home to Austria after the hard practice sessions I had in Dubai and the slight set back in my preparation. I am now feeling well again, my wrist is in optimal conditions and I am practicing normally with a very good intensity."

Thiem will now instead start his season at the Cordoba Open in Argentina, which begins following the conclusion of the Australian Open. While he will miss competing in Melbourne, the Austrian promised to be back in 2023.

"After the short holidays, my team and I have assessed all matters and we have decided to make some changes to my initial tournament schedule. I will start the season in South America at the Cordoba Open in Argentina, end of January, and therefore I will not play this year at the Australian Open in Melbourne, a city that I love and where I have great memories of unforgettable matches in front of amazing crowds. I will miss the Australian fans but I will be back in 2023."

Thiem and his team believe it is the right decision going forward. He will remain in Austria for a while before resuming training for his first event of the year. He concluded by wishing everyone a happy New Year.

"We believe it is the right decision in order to have a good return to competition. For the moment I will remain in Austria for a few more days and then head to practice outdoors and get ready for my first event of the season," Thiem said. "I take this opportunity to wish you all a Happy and successful New Year with lots of health!"

Dominic Thiem's comeback has been delayed twice already

Dominic Thiem at the 2021 French Open

Dominic Thiem was already struggling with his form during the 2021 season before a wrist injury at the Mallorca Open complicated matters even further. He shut down his season following the injury in August to focus on his recovery.

The Austrian was set to make a comeback at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in December. But he withdrew from the event as he felt he wasn't ready to compete at the highest level just yet.

Thiem was then scheduled to participate at the ATP Cup, followed by the Sydney Tennis Classic, an ATP 250 event. But he withdrew from those as well, as his training was hampered by a common cold.

Also Read Article Continues below

While Thiem has set yet another date for his comeback, it remains to be seen if he'll be able to return or not.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala