Australian Open 2022: Purse, prize money, complete breakdown 

The Australian Open will begin on 17 January 2022. After ensuring 100% stadium attendance, this year the organizers have announced a 4.5% increase in the total prize money for the Grand Slam.
As a result, the total prize money has shot up to $54.2 million or $75 million (AUD), from $51.6 million last year.
Known as the 'Happy Slam', the Australian Open ranks second in terms of total prize money. Only the US Open has a larger prize pool, which stood at $57.5 million (USD) in 2021.
At the Australian Open last year, Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka received paychecks of $2 million , while runners-up Daniil Medvedev and Jennifer Brady accumulated a total of $1.1 million each. However, the players who will be able to conquer Melbourne next year will get a total of $3.2 million, and the runners-up will receive $1.6 million, resulting in an increase of 60% and 6% respectively.
The winners' paycheck at the 2022 Australian Open is more than the amount that Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu received after winning the 2021 US Open title, i.e $2.5 million.
Similarly, the prize money of the semifinalists and quarterfinalists have also been increased by the Australian Open management. While a semifinalist and quarterfinalist received $614,160 and $379,330 respectively in 2021, they will be paid $794,790 and $433,590 next year -- a hike of 29.41% and 12.5% respectively.
The Australian Open management reduces prize money for qualifiers and early exiters
Despite raising the total prize money, the Australian Open management has decreased the amount received by qualifiers and early-round exiters.
While the qualifiers who reached the third qualifying round made $37,940 in 2021, they will be getting $36,120 next year in Melbourne. Similarly, those reaching the first, second, third, and fourth rounds received a paycheck of $72,240, $108,350, $195,290, $231,130 in 2021 but if they manage to advance thorugh to the same stage, they will now get $65,000, $101,120, $130,000, and $216,670 respectively, a reduction between 10-16.2%.
Thus, while the total prize pool of the Australian Open has increased, there is no good news for the qualifiers and those who will fall before the quarterfinals.
As far as the doubles category is concerned, they will be receiving the following paychecks based on their position at the 2022 Australian Open
Winners: $577,790
Runners-up: $288,890
Semifinalists: $144,450
Quarterfinalists: $79,450
Round-3: $44,780
Round-2: $28,890
Round-1: $18,050