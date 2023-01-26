Australian Open 2023 men's singles latest odds: Novak Djokovic firm favorite to win, Stefanos Tsitsipas second

Novak Djokovic remains the firm favorite to win the men's singles title at the Australian Open as the semifinals loom.

The Serb has been in terrific form throughout the tournament and booked his place in the last four with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals. Djokovic has produced some sensational performances in Melbourne despite having an injury scare or two.

The 35-year-old was treated for a hamstring injury during his third-round match against Grigor Dimitrov. However, it seems he has only gotten better since then as he beat the Bulgarian comprehensively and followed it up with convincing wins over Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev.

Djokovic currently has odds of 1/4 to win the Australian Open, according to the latest set of odds released. Stefanos Tsitsipas is the highest-ranked player remaining in the tournament but he is the second favorite to win it with odds of 15/4.

The Greek looks in sublime form at the moment and reached the semifinals of the Asia-Pacific Major for the third successive year in his career by beating Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-4. He previously beat Quentin Halys, Rinky Hijikata, Tallon Griekspoor and Jannik Sinner.

Tsitsipas' semifinal opponent Karen Khachanov is third with odds of 14/1. The Russian reached his second successive Major semifinal after his quarterfinal opponent Sebastian Korda was forced to retire during the third set owing to a wrist injury.

World No. 35 Tommy Paul is the lowest-ranked player left in the men's singles tournament at the Australian Open. The American has been given odds of 30/1 to win the tournament.

Paul dreamed of a tournament and reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinal by defeating compatriot Ben Shelton 7-6(6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

"He's playing probably the best tennis of his life"- Novak Djokovic on his semifinal opponent Tommy Paul

Novak Djokovic celebrating his win over Andrey Rublev

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic had some words of praise for his semifinal opponent Tommy Paul. He said that the American had been playing the best tennis of his life.

"Well, I know how he plays. I never faced him on the court. He's been around for a few years. I watched him play quite a bit, especially during this tournament. He's been playing probably the best tennis of his life," Djokovic said.

The Serb called Paul a "very complete player" and said that he would not have much to lose entering the match as it would be his first Grand Slam semifinal.

"Very explosive, very dynamic player. Quick, very solid backhand. Likes to step in, dictate the point with the forehand. Great, great service motion. I think he can hit all the spots with the serve. Very complete player," Djokovic said.

"He's got the coach that has been around with some top players for many years. First semifinals for him, so of course he doesn't have much to lose. I'm sure he's going to go out trying to play his best tennis," he added.

