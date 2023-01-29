Australian Open 2023 men's singles prize money: How much are champion Novak Djokovic and runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas set to earn

The 2023 Australian Open came to an end with Novak Djokovic beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the final. It was the Serb's record-extending 10th title at Melbourne Park and a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam singles title. He also returned to the No. 1 ranking, dethroning Carlos Alcaraz from the spot.

Djokovic entered the Asia-Pacific Major as a heavy favorite to win and started with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 victory over Roberto Carballes Baena before defeating Enzo Couacaud 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-0. The 35-year-old then triumphed 7-6(7), 6-3, 6-4 over 27th seed Grigor Dimitrov before beating 22nd seed Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals.

Here, Djokovic defeated fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 before beating Tommy Paul 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 to book his place in the final. The Serb registered his 11th victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Melbourne Major.

Novak Djokovic's exploits in Melbourne earned him a payday of A$2,975,000, A$100,000 more than what Rafael Nadal earned after winning the 2022 Australian Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas had a wonderful run in Melbourne, starting with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(6) win over Quentin Halys, he then registered further straight-set wins over Rinky Hijikata and Tallon Griekspoor to set up a fourth-round clash against 15th seed Jannik Sinner.

Tsitsipas beat the Italian 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals, where he triumphed 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-4 over Jiri Lehecka. He beat 18th seed Karen Khachanov 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 to reach his second Grand Slam final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

Tsitsipas will earn A$1,625,000 for his run at the Australian Open, A$50,000 more than what last year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev earned.

Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler are the men's doubles champions at the 2023 Australian Open

Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler with the men's doubles trophy

Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler are the men's doubles champions in Australia. The pair received a wildcard for the tournament and won it by beating the Polish pair of Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski 6-4, 7-6(4) in the final.

Hijikata and Kubler produced some impressive performances throughout the tournament and ousted top seeds Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof, among others.

The pair will pocket A$695,000 for their exploits, which is A$20,000 more than last year's champions Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis. Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski will earn A$370,000, which is A$10,000 more than last year's runners-up Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell.

