Australian Open 2023 Results Today, Highlights & Scores: Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff out, Stefanos Tsitsipas survives | Day 7 Recap

Surprises are coming thick and fast at the 2023 Australian Open, with Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff crashing out while Stefanos Tsitsipas just about survived against an inspired Jannik Sinner in enthralling fourth-round action on Sunday.

By the end of the day, four men's and women's players had each sealed their spots in the singles quarterfinals of the season's first Slam. Here, we take a look at just how some of the big winners from Day 7 completed their matches:

Elena Rybakina def. Iga Swiatek

The only active Grand Slam title holders were in action at the Rod Laver Arena as World No. 1 Iga Swiatek took on Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina in a high-stakes battle.

This time, it was Rybakina's superior firepower and sublime serve that blew the top seed off the court. The Kazakh, who had never made it past the third round in Melbourne, brought her A-game to the match — brushing aside Swiatek with an identical 6-4, 6-4 scoreline.

Jelena Ostapenko def. Coco Guaff

Jelena Ostapenko also prevailed over Coco Gauff in yet another significant win for big-hitting players. The Latvian, who much like Rybakina came into the tournament with an underwhelming record, soared in the Melbourne heat as she kept hitting winners from every corner of the court.

Coco Gauff put up a strong fight against the 2017 French Open champion, especially in the second set, but it was not enough in the end as she was beaten in straight sets 6-3, 7-5.

Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Jannik Sinner

Bucking the trend of top seeds bowing out, Stefanos Tsitsipas outlasted the talented youngster Jannik Sinner in a five-set marathon at the Rod Laver Arena.

The Greek, who started the contest strongly by taking a two-set lead, just about allowed Sinner to get back into the contest. The Italian upped his game at a crucial juncuter in the middle stages and pushed the contest into the fifth set.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, however, was in no mood to head out of the tournament just yet as he broke his opponent early and held onto the advantage all the way over to the finish line.

Other Australian Open Day 7 results

Other big winners from the day included two-time former champion Victoria Azarenka, women's third seed Jessica Pegula and men's 18th seed Karen Khachanov.

Men's singles results:

