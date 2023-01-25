Australian Open 2023 Results Today, Highlights & Scores: Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Magda Linette, Tommy Paul win | Day 10 Recap

Top Australian Open title contenders Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka were among the big winners on Day 10 (January 25) of the season's first Slam. Surprise quarterfinalists Magda Linette and Tommy Paul also progressed to the semi-finals.

As we head into the business end of the tournament, no wins come easy as was seen on Day 10 of the tournament. Let's take a look at some of the highlights from Day 10.

Novak Djokovic def. Andrey Rublev

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Australian Open

Playing his 15th quarterfinal at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic picked up from right where he left off in the previous match. He stream rolled past Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

The Serb, who turned in an even more clinical performance against Alex de Minaur in the fourth round, was in cruise control of the contest. He never dropped serve while breaking his opponent on five occasions and will head into the semifinals looking menacing.

Tommy Paul def. Ben Shelton

Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton at the 2023 Australian Open.

Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton stepped out at Rod Laver Arena, assuring American tennis fans of their country's representation in the semifinals of a second straight Grand Slam event.

In a battle of youth and experience, it was the latter that triumphed as Tommy Paul progressed to his maiden semifinal of a Grand Slam in his 14th attempt. He prevailed over Shelton, five years his junior, in four keenly-contested sets (7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4).

Madga Linette def. Karolina Pliskova

Madga Linette at the 2023 Australian Open.

Speaking of his firsts, the success story of this year's tournament, Magda Linette also continued her giant-killing spree on Wednesday. She took out former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in their quarterfinal contest, eking out a 6-3, 7-5 victory.

Linette had never progressed past the third round of a Grand Slam in her last 29 attempts. However, she is playing some of the best tennis of her career Down Under this year.

She has already beaten the likes of Anett Kontaveit and Caroline Garcia. On Wednesday, she fended off some big serving from Pliskova to pocket another big scalp.

Aryna Sabalenka def. Donna Vekic

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 Australian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka, meanwhile, went about her business per usual, finding a way past Donna Vekic in straight sets. The Belarusian was a 6-3, 6-2 winner in bright daylight on Wednesday.

The win meant that Aryna Sabalenka is now 9-0 for the 2023 season and is yet to drop a set in the new year. Needless to say, it will take a special performance to stop her from going all the way.

Complete Australian Open Day 10 results

Men's singles:

Novak Djokovic def. Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

Tommy Paul def. Ben Shelton 7-6(6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Women's singles:

Magda Linette def. Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5

Aryna Sabalenka def. Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-2

