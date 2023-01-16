Australian Open 2023 Results Today, Scores, Winners: Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Daniil Medvedev win, Amanda Anisimova eliminated | Day 1 Recap

The 2023 Australian Open is up and running, and the opening day of the tournament saw top seeds Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek win their respective opening-round matches.

Nadal overcame a gritty Jack Draper in four sets while Swiatek beat Jule Niemeier in straight sets. The likes of Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula also won their respective matches

Only four seeded players were eliminated on Day 1 of the Australian Open, with Borna Coric, Amanda Anisimova, Marie Bouzkova and Lorenzo Musetti losing to Jiri Lehecka, Marta Kostyuk, Bianca Andreescu and Lloyd Harris respectively.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the big results from Day 1 of the 2023 Australian Open:

Rafael Nadal survives Jack Draper scare

Rafael Nadal after his match against Jack Draper at 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal scored his first victory of 2023 by defeating Jack Draper in four sets in the first round of the Australian Open. While the Spaniard produced some good tennis, he also had a lot of shaky moments and things might have been different had Draper not suffered from cramps soon after leveling things up by winning the second set.

Nadal took advantage of the Englishman's situation and led 4-1 in the third before the latter broke him back to keep the score at 4-4. The King of Clay then won the next two games to win the third set.

Nadal looked in good nick during the fourth set and moved well on the court, winning it 6-1 to book his place in the second round. Draper, however, earned the respect of the crowd and his opponent, who applauded him as he left the court.

Nadal will next face Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Australian Open.

Iga Swiatek beats Jule Niemeier in straight sets

WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek got off to a winning start at the Australian Open as she beat Germany's Jule Niemeier 6-4, 7-5.

The first set was tightly-contested and Niemeier had a couple of break points in the seventh game. However, Swiatek saved them and managed to break her opponent in the final game to win the set 6-4.

Niemeier started the second set strongly and broke the World No. 1 in the very first game. The German was serving for the set at 5-4 but Swiatek broke her back and won the next two games on the trot to win the match and book her place in the second round of the Australian Open.

Daniil Medvedev makes easy work of Marcos Giron

Daniil Medvedev got off to a flying start in his opening match at the Australian Open, thrashing Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2. The Russian was on the front foot from the first game of the match to the last and never gave his opponent any chance of making a comeback.

Medvedev only dropped three games during the match, which is the least number of games he has dropped in any Grand Slam match throughout his career. The Russian was dominant on his serve, winning 40 out of 51 points on his first serve while claiming 13 out of 22 on his second. He also won 38 out of 69 return points.

After thrashing Giron, Medvedev will take on John Millman in the second round of the Australian Open.

Australian Open 2023: Day 1 Results at a glance

Men's Singles

(15) Jannik Sinner def. (PR) Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-0, 6-2

(10) Hubert Hurkacz def. Pedro Martinez 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-2

(1) Rafael Nadal def. Jack Draper 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1

(WC) Jason Kubler def. Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

(3) Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Quentin Halys 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(6)

(6) Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Vasek Pospisil 1-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(3), 6-3

(7) Daniil Medvedev def. Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2

Lloyd Harris def. (17) Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-1, 6-7(0), 2-6, 7-6(4)

(16) Frances Tiafoe def. Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(6)

(20) Denis Shapovalov def. Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

(11) Cameron Norrie def. (WC) Luca Van Asschel 7-6(3), 6-0, 6-3

Tomas Marco Etcheverry def. Gregoire Barrere 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Tallon Griekspoor def. (LL) Pavel Kotov 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-3

(29) Sebastian Korda def. Cristian Garin 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

(Q) Dalibor Svircina def. Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Lorenzo Sonego def. Nuno Borges 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-1

Jiri Lehecka def. (21) Borna Coric 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

(Q) Yosuke Watanuki def. Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

(Q) Juncheung Shang def. Oscar Otte 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5

(31) Yoshihito Nishioka def. Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-2, 7-5

(18) Karen Khachanov def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles 7-6(3), 6-2, 6-0

Taro Daniel def. (Q) Ernesto Escobedo 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

(WC) Rinky Hijikata def. (Q) Yannick Hanfmann 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3

Corentin Moutet def. (WC) Wu Yibing 6-4, 5-7, 6-2. 4-6, 7-5

(28) Francisco Cerundolo def. Guido Pella 6-4, 6-4, 6-3

Alex Molcan def. (PR) Stan Wawrinka 6-7(3), 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(2), 6-4

(WC) John Millman def. 6-7(8), 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-2, 6-3

Mackenzie McDonald def. Brandon Nakashima 7-6(5), 7-6(1). 1-6, 6-7(10), 6-4

(WC) Christopher Eubanks def. Kwon Soon-woo 6-3, 6-7(1), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

Constant Lestienne def. 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-3

(32) Botic van de Zandschulp def. Ilya Ivashka 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3

Marton Fucsovics def. Federico Coria 4-6, 7-5 2-6, 7-6(6), 6-2

Women's Singles

(1) Iga Swiatek def. Jule Niemeier 6-4, 7-5

(7) Coco Gauff def. Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-4

(3) Jessica Pegula def. Jaqueline Cristian 6-0, 6-1

(6) Maria Sakkari def. Yue Yuan 6-1, 6-4

(15) Petra Kvitova 7-6(3), 6-2

(24) Victoria Azarenka def. (PR) Sofia Kenin 6-4, 7-6(3)

(10) Madison Keys def. Anna Blinkova 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

(13) Danielle Collins def. Anna Kalinskaya 7-5, 5-7, 6-4

Emma Raducanu def. Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 6-2

Bianca Andreescu def. (25) Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-4

(Q) Clara Burel def. (WC) Talia Gibson 6-3, 6-4

(20) Barbora Krejcikova def. (Q) Sara Beljek 6-3, 6-1

(17) Jelena Ostapenko def. Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 6-2

Wang Xiyu def. (WC) Storm Hunter 7-6(2), 6-4

(Q) Cristina Bucsa def. (Q) Eva Lys 2-6, 6-0, 6-2

Marta Kostyuk def. (28) Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-4

Anhelina Kalinina def. (Q) Coco Vandeweghe 6-3, 6-1

(32) Jil Teichmann def. Harriet Dart 7-5, 6-1

Kaja Juvan def. (Q) Selena Janicijevic 7-5, 6-1

Nadia Podoroska def. (LL) Leolia Jeanjean 6-0, 6-3

Olivia Gadecki def. (Q) Polina Kudermetova 7-5, 6-1

Bernarda Pera def. (WC) Moyuka Uchijima 2-6, 6-3, 6-1

Anna Bondar def. Ana Bogdan 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

Camila Osorio def. Panna Udvardy 6-4, 6-1

(22) Elena Rybakina def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-5, 6-3

(Q) Diana Shnaider def. Kristina Kucova 7-6(6), 7-5

Kateryna Baindl def. Kamilla Rakhimova 7-5, 6-7(8), 6-1

Karoline Muchova def. (Q) Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-1

Zhu Lin def. Rebecca Marino 6-2, 6-4

(29) Zheng Qinwen def. Dalma Galfi 6-0, 6-2

Caty McNally def. Laura Pigossi 7-5, 6-1

Aliaksandra Sasnovich def. (Q) Brenda Fruhvirtova 7-5, 6-2

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes