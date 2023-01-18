Day 4 of the Australian Open will commence on Thursday (January 19) with the likes of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray playing their respective second-round matches.

Djokovic will take on French qualifier Enzo Couacaud while Murray will face local boy Thanasi Kokkinakis for a place in the third round of the Asia-Pacific Major. The likes of Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz and Andrey Rublev will also be in action on Thursday.

On the women's side, Ons Jabeur will face Marketa Vondrousova while Caroline Garcia will be up against Leylah Fernandez. Other female players who will be in action on Thursday include Aryna Sabalenka, Veronika Kudermetova and Belinda Bencic.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena

Day Session starts at 11 am local time

(5) Aryna Sabalenka vs Shelby Rogers

Not before 12:30 pm local time: (2) Casper Ruud vs Jenson Brooksby

Followed by: (4) Caroline Garcia vs Leylah Fernandez

Night Session starts at 7 pm local time

(4) Noval Djokovic vs (Q) Enzo Couacaud

Followed by: (2) Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova

Margaret Court Arena

Day Session starts at 11 am local time

(9) Veronika Kudermetova vs (Q) Katie Volynets

Not before 12:30 pm local time: (16) Anett Kontaveit vs Magda Linette

Followed by: (12) Alexander Zverev vs (LL) Michael Mmoh

Night Session starts at 7:30 pm local time

(12) Belinda Bencic vs Claire Liu

Followed by: Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

John Cain Arena

Day Session starts at 11 am local time

(WC) Taylor Townsend vs (19) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Followed by: (26) Elise Mertens vs Lauren Davis

Not before 3 pm local time: (8) Taylor Fritz vs (WC) Alexei Popyrin

Not before 7 pm local time: (22) Alex de Minaur vs Adrian Mannarino

Where to Watch Australian Open 2023

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2023 Australian Open:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, and ESPN - USA.

TSN and RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and The Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Australian Open 2023 - Match timings

The day session on all the courts will commence at 11 am local time, while the night session will start at 7 pm local time.

