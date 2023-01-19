Australian Open 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, Start Time, Live Stream details & more | Day-05

Day 5 of the Australian Open will commence on Friday, January 20, with the singles tournament reaching its third round.

Seventh seed Daniil Medvedev will face a tricky opponent in Sebastian Korda as he looks to seal his place in the second week of the Asia-Pacific Major. Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with Tallon Griekspoor, while Felix Auger-Aliassime will be up against Francisco Cerundolo.

Tenth seed Hubert Hurkacz will play one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the day as he takes on 20th seed Denis Shapovalov.

In the women's singles section, top seed Iga Swiatek and third seed Jessica Pegula will look to enter the second week of the Australian Open. They will face Cristina Bucsa and Marta Kostyuk respectively.

Others who will be in action include Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Victoria Azarenka and Maria Sakkari.

Rod Laver Arena

Day Session starts at 11 am local time

(20) Barbora Krejcikova vs Angelina Kalinina

Followed by: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tallon Griekspoor

Followed by: (7) Coco Gauff vs Bernarda Pera.

Night Session starts at 7 pm local time

(10) Madison Keys vs Victoria Azarenka

Followed by: (7) Daniil Medvedev vs (29) Sebastian Korda.

Margaret Court Arena

Day Session starts at 11 am local time

(15) Jannik Sinner vs Marton Fucsovics

Not before 12:30 pm local time: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Marta Kostyuk

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (Q) Cristina Bucsa.

Night Session starts at 7 pm local time

(10) Hubert Hurkacz vs (20) Denis Shapovalov

Followed by: (6) Maria Sakkari vs Zhu Lin.

John Cain Arena

Day Session starts at 11 am local time

Doubles TBA vs Doubles TBA

Not before 12:30 pm local time: (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (28) Francisco Cerundolo

Not before 7 pm local time: (16) Frances Tiafoe vs (18) Karen Khachanov.

Where to Watch Australian Open 2023

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2023 Australian Open:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, and ESPN - USA.

TSN and RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and The Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Australian Open 2023 - Match timings

The day session on all the courts will commence at 11:00 am local time, while the night session will start at 7:00 pm local time.

