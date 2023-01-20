Australian Open 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, Start Time, Live Stream details & more | Day-06

Day 6 of the Australian Open will take place on Saturday, January 21, with third-round matches lined up.

In men's singles, Novak Djokovic will look to continue his good run of form and reach the fourth round. He will lock horns with 27th seed Grigor Dimitrov, who is yet to drop a single set in Melbourne.

Andy Murray has been the epitome of resilience over the past few days and will be eager to reach the fourth round of any Grand Slam for the first time since the 2017 Wimbledon Championships. The Scot will take on 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who survived a scare against Brandon Holt in the second round.

The likes of Andrey Rublev and Holder Rune will also play their respective third-round matches on Saturday.

In the women's singles tournament, Caroline Garcia and Aryna Sabalenka will both look to seal their spots in the fourth round as they face Laura Siegemund and Elise Mertens, respectively. The likes of Belinda Bencic, Karolina Pliskova, Ekaterina Alexandrova, and Zhang Shuai will also be in action on Day 6 of the Australian Open.

Rod Laver Arena

Day Session starts at 11 am local time

(30 Karolina Pliskova vs Varvara Gracheva

Followed by: (12) Belinda Bencic vs Camila Giorgi

Not before 2: 30 pm local time: (22) Alex de Minaur vs Benjamin Bonzi

Night Session starts at 7 pm local time

(4) Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov

Followed by: (19) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Magda Linette

Margaret Court Arena

Day Session starts at 11 am local time

Donna Vekic vs Nuria Parrizas Diaz

Followed by: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (25) Dan Evans

Followed by: (5) Aryna Sabalenka vs (26) Elise Mertens

Night Session starts at 7 pm local time

Andy Murray vs (24) Roberto Bautista Agut

Followed by: Doubles TBA

John Cain Arena

Day Session starts at 11 am local time

(9) Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert

Followed by: Doubles TBA

Not before 7 pm local time: Ben Shelton vs (WC) Alexei Popyrin

Where to Watch Australian Open 2023

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2023 Australian Open:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, and ESPN - USA.

TSN and RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and The Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Australian Open 2023 - Match timings

The day session on all the courts will commence at 11:00 am local time, while the night session will start at 7:00 pm local time.

