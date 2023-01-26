Australian Open 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, Start Time, Live Stream details & more | Day 12

The 2023 Australian Open started with main draw action on January 16, marking the beginning of the year's first Grand Slam tournament. With the quarterfinal clashes over on the men's and women's sides, nine-time winner Novak Djokovic is slated to play on Day 12 in the semifinals.

The Serb will be pitted in his final-four clash against American Tommy Paul in a bid to win his record 10th Australian Open title and 22nd Major overall to equal his arch-rival Rafael Nadal's record.

Besides this, fans will have a few more matches to enjoy, with World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas taking to the court on the same day against Russian Karen Khachanov. The American doubles pair of teenager Coco Gauff and World No. 3 Jessica Pegula will also be in action as they face the Japanese pair of Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama in the semifinals.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 12 of the 2023 Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena

Day Session starts at 12 pm local time

Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani/Rafael Matos

Not before 2:30 pm local time: (18) Karen Khachanov vs (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Night Session starts at 7:30 pm local time

(4) Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul

Margaret Court Arena

Day Session starts at 12 pm local time

(1) Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova vs Marta Kostyuk/Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Followed by: (10) Shuko Aoyama/Ena Shibahara vs (2) Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula

Followed by: Marcos Baghdatis/Radek Stepanek vs Bob Bryan/Mike Bryan

Where to Watch Australian Open 2023?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the tournament:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, and ESPN - USA.

TSN and RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and The Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the 2023 Australian Open, click here.

Australian Open 2023 - Match timings

The day session on Rod Laver Arena and the Margaret Court Arena will start at 12:00 pm local time whilst the night session will start at 7:30 pm local time.

For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 12 are as follows:

Country Day session start time Night session start time USA and Canada 8:00 pm EST, January 26, 2023 3:30 am EST, January 27, 2023 UK 1 am GMT, January 27, 2023 8:30 am GMT, January 27, 2023 India 6:30 am IST, January 27, 2023 2 pm IST, January 27, 2023

