Australian Open 2023: Top 2 seeds in both men's and women's singles lose before QF for first time at a Grand Slam in Open Era

The Australian Open has had its fair share of upsets already. The top two men's seeds - defending champion Rafael Nadal and second seed Casper Ruud - bit the dust in the second round. While Nadal lost in straight sets to McKenzie McDonald, Ruud went down to Jenson Brooksby in four.

Things have been no different in the women's draw as well. Second seed Ons Jabeur fell in the second hurdle to Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets. On Sunday (January 22), top seed Iga Swiatek lost in straight sets to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the fourth round.

For the first time in Grand Slams in the Open Era, both the men's and women's draws won't have a top-two seed in the quarterfinals.

In another stunning result on the day, 2017 Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko beat seventh seed Coco Gauff in straight sets to reach the last eight.

It's the first time the Latvian has ventured past the third round at the Australian Open in eight attempts. On Tuesday, she will look to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal since Wimbledon 2018 when she takes on Rybakina.

Who are the highest seeds alive in men's and women's singles at Australian Open 2023?

Novak Djokovic looks good to go all the way.

The men's draw at the 2023 Australian Open has had a plethora of upsets already. After Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud, three other top-ten seeds also fell before the second week. That includes seventh seed and two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev, who lost to Sebastian Korda in the third round.

Third seed Stefanos Tsistipas is now the highest men's seed alive at Melbourne Park. He will take on 16th seed Jannik Sinner for a place in the last eight. In other key last-16 clashes, nine-time winner Novak Djokovic will look to extend his perfect 8-0 start to the year against 22nd seed Alex de Minaur.

Jiri Lehecka, Ben Shelton, JJ Wolff and Tommy Paul are the unseeded players to have reached the fourth round.

On the women's side of the draw, third seed Jessica Pegula is the highest seed alive. The American will take on Barbora Krejcikova for a place in the last eight.

Lin Zhu, Magda Linette, Donna Vekic and Linda Fruhvirtova are the unseeded players to have reached the last 16. Zhu will take on 24th seed Victoria Azarenka, while Linette will lock horns with fourth seed Caroline Garcia. Vekic and Fruvirtova will take on each other.

