Australian Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Iga Swiatek, Stefanos Tsitsipas & Victoria Azarenka playing? - Day 7, Round 4

The fourth-round action will commence on Day 7 of the 2023 Australian Open. Players will be eager to seal their spots in the quarterfinals on Sunday (January 22).

On the women's side, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will continue her hunt for her fourth Grand Slam title and her first Australian Open crown. The French and US Open champion faces Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina in a battle between two reigning Major champions.

Interestingly, the Pole lost to Rybakina the last time they crossed swords at the World Tennis League, a high-profile exhibition event held in December. It remains to be seen if Swiatek can avenge that defeat at the first Slam of the year.

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, meanwhile, faces Lin Zhu, who ousted sixth seed Maria Sakkari in a three-set thriller on Friday night. Azarenka has been in fine form herself and accounted for 10th seed Madison Keys in the earlier round.

In men's singles, the fourth-round clash between third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and 15th seed Jannik Sinner will be the one to watch. Tsitsipas won the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in the run-up to the new season and also took Greece to the semifinals of the United Cup.

Sinner, on the other hand, made it to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1 ahead of the Melbourne Major. He was stretched to five sets by Marton Fucsovics in the third round of the Australian Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina match schedule

Iga Swiatek's fourth-round showdown with Elena Rybakina will be the second match of the day at the Rod Laver Arena.

Match timing: (January 22) Not before 12.30 pm local time, 7 am IST, and 1.30 am GMT; (January 21) 8.30 pm ET.

Victoria Azarenka vs Lin Zhu match schedule

Victoria Azarenka will look to book her place in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open as she takes on Lin Zhu in the day's final match at the Rod Laver Arena.

Match timing: Approx. 9 pm local time, 3.30 pm IST, 10 am GMT, and 5 am ET.

Date: January 22, 2023.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner match schedule

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face 15th seed Jannik Sinner in the first match of the night session at the Rod Laver Arena.

Match timing: 7 pm local time, 1.30 pm IST, 8 am GMT, and 3 am ET.

Date: January 22, 2023.

Where to watch Australian Open 2023?

Here's a list of countries and their respective channels on which the 2023 Australian Open matches will be broadcast:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, & ESPN+ - USA

TSN & RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India.

