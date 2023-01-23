Australian Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Sebastian Korda, Jessica Pegula and Stefanos Tsitsipas playing? - Day 9, QF

The Australian Open has reached its business end with the quarterfinals starting from Day 9 of the Grand Slam on Tuesday.

Sebastian Korda has enjoyed an impressive run in Melbourne and booked his place in the last eight with a hard-fought win over Hubert Hurkacz in five sets. The 22-year-old will take on 18th seed Karen Khachanov with a semifinal spot up for grabs.

Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a scare from Jannik Sinner to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. He will take on Jiri Lehecka, who previously eliminated Cameron Norrie and Felix Auger-Aliassime, in the last eight.

Meanwhile, World No. 3 Jessica Pegula is perhaps the heaviest favorite to win the women's singles event at present. However, she faces a tough quarterfinal opponent in the experienced Victoria Azarenka.

World No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko and 22nd seed Elena Rybakina will also play their last-eight clash on Tuesday.

Sebastian Korda vs Karen Khachanov match schedule

The quarterfinal between Sebastian Korda and Karen Khachanov will be the day's third match at the Rod Laver Arena.

Match timing: (Jan. 24) Not before 2:00 pm local time, 8:30 am IST, and 3:00 am GMT; (Jan. 23) 10:00 pm ET.

Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka match schedule

Third seed Jessica Pegula will be up against two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in the day's fourth match at the Rod Laver Arena.

Match timing: 7:00 pm local time, 1:30 pm IST, and 8:00 am GMT; 3:00 am ET.

Date: January 24, 2023.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka match schedule

Stefanos Tsitsipas will aim to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open for the third successive year when he takes on Jiri Lehecka in the final match of the day at the Rod Laver Arena.

Match timing: Approx. 8:30 pm local time, 3:00 pm IST, and 9:30 am GMT; 4:30 am ET.

Date: January 24, 2023.

Where to watch Australian Open 2023?

Here's a list of countries and their respective channels on which the 2023 Australian Open matches will be broadcast:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, & ESPN+ - USA.

TSN & RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India.

