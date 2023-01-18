Australian Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray & Taylor Fritz playing? - Day 4, Round 2

The second round of the 2023 Australian Open will continue on Day 4 of the tournament on Thursday (January 19).

Novak Djokovic will look to seal his place in the third round of the tournament as he takes on French qualifier Enzo Couacaud who beat Hugo Dellien in the opening round.

Andy Murray booked his place in the second round after stunning 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in a thrilling five-setter. The Scot will take on Thanasi Kokkinakis, who beat Fabio Fognini in the first round.

Eighth seed Taylor Fritz is in pretty good form at present and will look to book his place in the third round as he takes on Alexei Popyrin. The Aussie reached the second round after edging out Tseng Chung-hsin.

Others who will be in action on Day 4 of the Australian Open include Casper Ruud, Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev.

Novak Djokovic vs Enzo Couacaud match schedule

Novak Djokovic's second-round match against Enzo Couacaud will be the fourth match of the day at the Rod Laver Arena.

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 1: 30 pm IST, and 8 am GMT; 3 am ET.

Date: 19 January, 2023.

Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis match schedule

Andy Murray will look to book his place in the third round of the Australian Open as he takes on Thanasi Kokkinakis in the day's final match at the Margaret Court Arena.

Match timing: Approx. 8:30 pm local time, 3 pm IST, 9:30 am GMT, and 4:30 am ET.

Date: 19 January, 2023.

Taylor Fritz vs Alexei Popyrin match schedule

Eighth seed Taylor Fritz will face Alexei Popyrin in the third match of the day at the John Cain Arena.

Match timing: (Jan 19) Not before 3 pm local time, 9:30 am IST, and 4 am GMT; (Jan 18) 11 pm ET.

Where to watch Australian Open 2023?

Here's a list of countries and their respective channels on which the 2023 Australian Open matches will be broadcast:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, & ESPN+ - USA

TSN & RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes