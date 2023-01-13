Australian Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek & Emma Raducanu playing? - Day 1, Round 1

Top-seeded defending champion Rafael Nadal will feature on the first day of the 2023 Australian Open in Melbourne. The first Grand Slam tournament of the year is set to be played from January 16 to 29.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner has a difficult road to the crown ahead of himself and his first-round opponent is British World No. 40 Jack Draper, who is seen as a rising star in the tennis world. This will be the first meeting on the tour between the two players. If Nadal keeps advancing, he is likely to meet players like Frances Tiafoe, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Novak Djokovic.

Apart from the Spaniard, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Britain's Emma Raducanu will begin their campaigns on Monday. The Pole will square off against World No. 68 Jule Niemeier of Germany, who managed to take the first set from Swiatek when they met at the 2022 US Open before losing in three sets. 75th-ranked Raducanu will take on 74th-ranked Tamara Korpatsch of Germany in the first round.

Other players to take to the court on Day 1 of the Australian Open include Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari, and Hubert Hurkacz.

Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper match schedule

Rafael Nadal's opening match against Jack Draper will be the third match of the day at the Rod Laver Arena.

Match timing: (Jan 16) Not before 2:30 pm local time, 9 am IST, and 3:30 am GMT, (Jan 15) 10:30 pm ET.

Date: January 16, 2023

Iga Swiatek vs Jule Niemeier match schedule

Iga Swiatek will begin her hunt for her fourth Grand Slam title against Jule Niemeier in the fourth match of the day at the Rod Laver Arena. The Pole is yet to win the Australian Open title.

Match timing: 7 pm local time, 1.30 pm IST, and 8 am GMT, 3 am ET.

Date: January 16, 2023

Emma Raducanu vs Tamara Korpatsch match schedule

Returning from an ankle injury that she suffered at the 2023 ASB Classic, Emma Raducanu will begin her new season by facing Tamara Korpatsch in the first round at the 1573 Arena, also known as Show Court 2.

Match timing: (Jan 16) 11 am local time, 5.30 am IST, and 12 am GMT, (Jan 15) 7 pm ET.

Date: January 16, 2023

Where to watch Australian Open 2023?

Here's a list of countries and their respective channels on which the 2023 Australian Open matches will be broadcast:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, & ESPN+ - USA

TSN & RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

