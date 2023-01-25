Australian Open 2023 Women's Semifinal: TV schedule, Start Time, Live Stream details & more | Day 11

The 2023 Australian Open is in its closing stages as the final four women are set to contest the semifinals on Thursday.

The first semifinal will pit reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina against two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka. While the former knocked out World No. 1 Iga Swiatek en route to the last four, the latter sent the rock-solid Jessica Pegula packing in the quarterfinals.

Azarenka, in particular, has turned back the clock with her performances in Melbourne. Rybakina is the rising star of the WTA tour, but one can never rule out a former champion.

The other semifinal features World No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka going up against Magda Linette. The Belarusian is the only player to remain undefeated this year. She's riding a nine-match winning streak and is yet to lose a set as well.

Linette is in her maiden Grand Slam semifinal, but to underestimate her would be a huge folly. She had all the tools in her arsenal to achieve this result before as well, but the stars have finally aligned for her this time. She has knocked out some big names like World No. 4 Caroline Garcia and two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova to make it to this round.

The stage is set for two exciting matches featuring some of the best players on the tour. Here's a look at the schedule for the women's semifinals at the 2023 Australian Open:

Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka match schedule

Elena Rybakina and Victoria Azarenka will kick off the evening session at the Rod Laver Arena as they square off in the first semifinal.

Date: January 26, 2023.

Match timing: 7:30 pm local time, 2 pm IST, 8:30 am GMT, 3:30 am ET.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Magda Linette match schedule

Aryna Sabalenka and Magda Linette will duke it out in the second semifinal, which will start shortly after the conclusion of the previous one.

Date: January 26, 2023.

Match Timing: Approx. 9 pm local time, 3:30 pm IST, 10 am GMT and 5 am ET.

Where to watch Australian Open 2023?

Here's a list of countries and their respective channels on which the 2023 Australian Open matches will be broadcast:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, & ESPN+ - USA

TSN & RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the 2023 Australian Open, click here.

Poll : 0 votes