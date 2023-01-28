Australian Open 2023 women's singles winners: How much prize money are champion Aryna Sabalenka and runner-up Elena Rybakina set to earn?

The women's singles tournament at the 2023 Australian Open came to an end with fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka defeating 22nd seed Elena Rybakina to win the tournament.

Sabalenka entered the final having not dropped a single set but Rybakina won the opening set 6-4. The Belarusian bounced back in the second set and made the decisive break before winning it 6-3 to force the match into a decider.

The third set was tightly contested and Sabalenka made the all-important break in the seventh game. The Belarusian then held her nerves to close out the match, serving it out 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on her fourth championship point.

She became only the second player from her country to win a Grand Slam singles title, Victoria Azarenka being the first.

Sabalenka's impressive run at the Australian Open will see her pocket A$2,975,000 which is A$100,000 more than what last year's women's singles champion Ashleigh Barty earned.

The Belarusian started the Australian Open with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Tereza Martincova and followed it up by defeating Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-1. She then beat 26th seed Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-3 before triumphing 7-5, 6-2 over Belinda Bencic to seal her place in the quarterfinals.

Here, the 24-year-old defeated Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-2 and then beat Magda Linette 7-6(1), 6-2 to reach her maiden Grand Slam final, where she got the memorable win over Elena Rybakina.

The Kazakh enjoyed a spectacular tournament herself, starting with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto. She then beat Kaja Juvan 6-2, 6-1 and last year's runner-up Danielle Collins 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 to set up a fourth-round clash with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Rybakina stunned the Pole 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals, where she defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4. The 23-year-old then beat two-time champion Victoria Azarenka 7-6(4), 6-3 to reach her second Grand Slam final before losing to Aryna Sabalenka.

Rybakina's exploits in Melbourne will see her pocket a prize money of A$1,625,000, which is A$50,000 more than what last year's runner-up Danielle Collins earned.

Alina Korneeva is the Girls' singles champion at the Australian Open

15-year-old Alina Korneeva, meanwhile, won the girls' singles title at the 2023 Australian Open by defeating compatriot Mirra Andreeva 6-7(2), 6-4, 7-5 in the summit clash. Korneeva was seeded ninth in the tournament and started with a double bagel against Australia's Anja Nayar before beating Carolina Kuhl 6-4, 6-3.

The Russian then beat Rebecca Mortensen 6-3, 7-6(4) before triumphing 7-5, 3-6, 6-0 over second seed Tereza Valentova in the quarterfinalas. She defeated 12th seed Sayaka Ishii 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 before winning the final against Mirra Andreeva.

