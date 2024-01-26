Australian Open 2024 Final Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details & more

The Australian Open will crown a new champion, with Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner contesting the men’s singles final on Sunday.

First to book his spot in the summit clash, Sinner upstaged 10-time former champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-final. The Italian, who has now taken three of his last four meetings against the World No. 1 came through 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3.

Medvedev, meanwhile, took the scenic route, coming back from two sets down against Alexander Zverev. The Russian withstood some big serving and baseline hitting to level the match at two-sets-all, only to raise his level in the big moment and take the win 5-7, 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-3.

While Sinner will be playing his first Grand Slam final, Medvedev has been in the positions on five prior occasions — including twice at the Australian Open. He leads the Italian in their current head-to-head 6-3, but has lost the last three matches against him.

With all to play for on Sunday, here's everything you need to know heading into the Australian Open final:

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner match schedule

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Australian Open.

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner will contest the men's singles title on Sunday, January 28. They will be taking the stage on Rod Laver Arena.

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (4) Jannik Sinner

Date: January 28, 2024

Time: TBD

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final streaming details

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Australian Open.

Viewers can watch Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner go toe-to-toe live on the following channels and sites:

The match will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN in the USA.

Viewers in Canada can watch the match live on TSN, RDS.

The match will be telecast on Nine Network, Stan Sport in Australia.

In New Zealand, fans can catch live action on Sky.

The match will be broadcast on Eurosport in Europe.

The fixture will be shown on ESPN International in Latin America, Caribbean.

Viewers can watch the match live on beIN Sports Middle East & North Africa.

In Sub-saharan Africa, viewers can watch the match live on SuperSport

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

The fixture will be shown on Sony Sports Network in India & Subcontinent.

Viewers in Japan can watch the match live on WOWOW, beIN Sports in Southeast Asia, CJ Media in South Korea and Sportcast in Taiwan.

The fixture will be shown on ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel in American Samoa and Digicel in Pacific Islands.