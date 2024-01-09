Australian Open 2024 men's singles seeds: Novak Djokovic top seed at a Major for 1st time since Wimbledon 2022; Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev follow

The men's singles seedings for Australian Open 2024 have been released, with Novak Djokovic back at the top.

The Serb, who won his 11th title in Melbourne in 2023, is the top seed at a Grand Slam for the first time since Wimbledon 2022. He will be entering the tournament after suffering an injury scare at the 2024 United Cup, where Serbia were eliminated by Australia in the quarterfinals.

Carlos Alcaraz, who was the top seed in each of the last three Grand Slams, will be second at the Australian Open. The Spaniard will start his 2024 season at the Asia-Pacific Major, which he missed last year due to injury. 2021 and 2022 runner-up Daniil Medvedev is up next at No. 3.

Jannik Sinner is seeded fourth, making him the highest-ranked Italian player at a Grand Slam since Adriano Panatta, who was the second seed at the 1977 French Open.

Andrey Rublev is seeded fifth, followed by Alexander Zverev, who is among the top 10 seeds at a Grand Slam for the first time since his injury at the 2022 French Open. Stefanos Tsitsipas is seventh, followed by Holger Rune at eighth, Hubert Hurkacz at ninth and Alex de Minaur at 10th.

Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe among five seeded Americans at Australian Open 2024

Taylor Fritz practicing ahead of the Australian Open

While no American male player is among the top 10 seeds at the Australian Open, there are five men who have received seeding.

Taylor Fritz is the highest-ranked player from the United States in Melbourne at 12th. Last year's semifinalist Tommy Paul is 14th, followed by Ben Shelton (16th), who reached the quarterfinals in the same tournament.

Frances Tiafoe is seeded 17th while another quarterfinalist from 2023, Sebastian Korda is the lowest-seeded player from the United States at 29th.

Among other players, former World No. 2 Casper Ruud is seeded 11th while 2017 Australian Open semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov is 13th. The Bulgarian is coming off a victory at the Brisbane International, where he beat Holger Rune in the final.

2023 semifinalist Karen Khachanov is the 15th seed while Nicolas Jarry, Cameron Norrie and Adrian Mannarino are 18th, 19th and 20th respectively.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, who was a point away from reaching the semifinals at Melbourne in 2022, is seeded 27th this year. This comes after a rather disappointing 2023 that saw him drop out of the top 10 and finish the season as the World No. 29.

Ugo Humbert, Lorenzo Musetti and Alexander Bublik are all among the seeded players for the Melbourne Major.

Seed Player 1 Novak Djokovic 2 Carlos Alcaraz 3 Daniil Medvedev 4 Jannik Sinner 5 Andrey Rublev 6 Alexander Zverev 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas 8 Holger Rune 9 Hubert Hurkacz 10 Alex de Minaur 11 Casper Ruud 12 Taylor Fritz 13 Grigor Dimitrov 14 Tommy Paul 15 Karen Khachanov 16 Ben Shelton 17 Frances Tiafoe 18 Nicolas Jarry 19 Cameron Norrie 20 Adrian Mannarino 21 Ugo Humbert 22 Francisco Cerundolo 23 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 24 Jan-Lennard Struff 25 Lorenzo Musetti 26 Sebastian Baez 27 Felix Auger-Aliassime 28 Tallon Griekspoor 29 Sebastian Korda 30 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 31 Alexander Bublik 32 Jiri Lehecka

