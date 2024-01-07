Australian Open 2024 men's singles winner odds: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz firm favorites for Melbourne title

The Australian Open is set to kick off with Novak Djokovic bidding to defend his Melbourne title. Carlos Alcaraz is also one of the top picks to go all the way at the Major tournament, which begins on January 14.

According to Tennis Channel, 10-time Melbourne winner Djokovic has favorable odds at +110, meaning a $100 wager on him will fetch $110 if he wins the tournament (as per BetMGM).

Novak Djokovic will be projected to face World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the championship match, considering how both of them were the most dependable performers at the biggest stage of the game last year.

Alcaraz's odds of reigning supreme at the tournament, meanwhile, are at +275. The 20-year-old had another banner year at the Majors in 2023, winning his second Major title at Wimbledon and reaching the semifinals at the US Open and Roland Garros.

The in-form Jannik Sinner is third in the list of Australian Open prospects, with odds of +550 to record his maiden Grand Slam triumph. The Italian was in sublime form towards the end of last season, beating the World No. 1 Serb on two occasions.

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev comes in fourth with odds of +700. The Russian was one set away from taking home the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup in 2022, but was denied by Rafael Nadal in a five-set final.

Novak Djokovic only player in Melbourne with more than three Major titles

Novak Djokovic has faced Rafael Nadal twice at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will not have to worry about facing familiar foe Rafael Nadal at this year's Australian Open. The Spaniard had been listed as the best outside favorite to pick up the title at +800 odds. However, he withdrew from the Happy Slam on Sunday (January 7) due to a recurring hip injury.

"During my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle..." Nadal said in his statement.

“Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in 5 sets matches. Therefore I am flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest."

The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune and Taylor Fritz round out the list of favourites for the Major tournament, with odds of +2000, +2200, +2500 and +2500, respectively.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis