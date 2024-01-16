Australian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 04

The Australian Open 2024 is underway, kicking off the first Grand Slam of the year. With big names on the lineup, fans can look forward to some really exciting matches throughout the tournament.
On Day 4 (January 17), we will see defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka in action. They will be joined by the likes of Coco Gauff, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner, Ons Jabeur, Andrey Rublev, Ben Shelton and others.
Apart from them, former tournament champion Caroline Wozniacki, former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, Caroline Garcia, Frances Tiafoe and Gael Monfils will be vying for a place in the third round.
On that note, here is a brief look at the schedule for Day 4 of the 2024 Australian Open:
Rod Laver Arena
Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time
(6) Ons Jabeur vs Mirra Andreeva
Followed by: (10) Alex de Minaur vs Matteo Arnaldi
Night session starts at 7:00 PM local time
(2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (Q) Brenda Fruhvirtova
Followed by: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin
Margaret Court Arena
Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time
(4) Jannik Sinner vs (Q) Jesper de Jong
Followed by: (4) Coco Gauff vs Caroline Dolehide
Night session starts at 7:00 PM local time
(7) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson
Followed by: (8) Maria Sakkari vs Elina Avanesyan
John Cain Arena
Day session starts at 11:00 AM local time
(WC) Caroline Wozniacki vs (Q) Maria Timofeeva
(Not before 1:00 PM)
Laura Siegemund vs (Q) Storm Hunter
(Not before 3:00 PM)
(16) Ben Shelton vs Christopher O'Connell
Followed by: (5) Andrey Rublev vs Christopher Eubanks
To view the full schedule, click here.
Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:
USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel
Canada - TSN, RDS
Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport
New Zealand - Sky
Europe - Eurosport
Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International
India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network
Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport
Japan - WOWOW
China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV
Southeast Asia - beIN Sports
South Korea - CJ Media
Taiwan - Sportcast
American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel
Pacific Islands - Digicel.
Australian Open 2024 Day 4 - Match timings
Day session matches at Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena will kick off at 12:00 PM local time. These are also the only courts hosting night session matches, starting at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, matches on the other courts are scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM.
For fans watching in the US, UK, India and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 4 are as follows:
