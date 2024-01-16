Australian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 04

The Australian Open 2024 is underway, kicking off the first Grand Slam of the year. With big names on the lineup, fans can look forward to some really exciting matches throughout the tournament.

On Day 4 (January 17), we will see defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka in action. They will be joined by the likes of Coco Gauff, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner, Ons Jabeur, Andrey Rublev, Ben Shelton and others.

Apart from them, former tournament champion Caroline Wozniacki, former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, Caroline Garcia, Frances Tiafoe and Gael Monfils will be vying for a place in the third round.

On that note, here is a brief look at the schedule for Day 4 of the 2024 Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena

Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time

(6) Ons Jabeur vs Mirra Andreeva

Followed by: (10) Alex de Minaur vs Matteo Arnaldi

Night session starts at 7:00 PM local time

(2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (Q) Brenda Fruhvirtova

Followed by: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin

Margaret Court Arena

Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time

(4) Jannik Sinner vs (Q) Jesper de Jong

Followed by: (4) Coco Gauff vs Caroline Dolehide

Night session starts at 7:00 PM local time

(7) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson

Followed by: (8) Maria Sakkari vs Elina Avanesyan

John Cain Arena

Day session starts at 11:00 AM local time

(WC) Caroline Wozniacki vs (Q) Maria Timofeeva

(Not before 1:00 PM)

Laura Siegemund vs (Q) Storm Hunter

(Not before 3:00 PM)

(16) Ben Shelton vs Christopher O'Connell

Followed by: (5) Andrey Rublev vs Christopher Eubanks

Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at the 2024 Australian Open

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel.

Australian Open 2024 Day 4 - Match timings

Margaret Court Arena

Day session matches at Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena will kick off at 12:00 PM local time. These are also the only courts hosting night session matches, starting at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, matches on the other courts are scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM.

For fans watching in the US, UK, India and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 4 are as follows:

Country Day session (Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena) Night session (Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena) Day session (Remaining courts) USA & Canada January 16, 2024; 9:00 p.m. ET January 17, 2024; 4:00 a.m. ET January 16, 2024; 8:00 p.m. ET UK January 17, 2024; 2:00 a.m. GMT January 17, 2024; 9:00 a.m. GMT January 17, 2024; 1:00 a.m. GMT India January 17, 2024; 6:30 a.m. IST January 17, 2024; 1:30 p.m. IST January 17, 2024; 5:30 a.m. IST

