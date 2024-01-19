Australian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 07

Day 7 of the 2024 Australian Open will mark the end of the third-round matches.
Iga Swiatek rallied from the brink of defeat to beat Danielle Collins 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the second round. Collins later announced that she would call it a time on her career later this year. As for the World No. 1, she'll face Czech teen Linda Noskova in the third round.
Carlos Alcaraz will also take on another teenager, Shang Juncheng, in this third-round contest. Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka will duke it out in a match between two Major champions. Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime are also set for an exciting showdown.
With quite a few prominent names lined up for Saturday, here's a look at the day's schedule:
Rod Laver Arena
Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time
(12) Qinwen Zheng vs Wang Yafan
Followed by: (WC) Juncheng Shang vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz
Night session starts at 7:00 PM local time
(1) Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova
Followed by: (6) Alexander Zverev vs Alex Michelsen
Margaret Court Arena
Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time
(12) Tommy Paul vs Miomir Kecmanovic
Followed by: (11) Jelena Ostapenko vs (18) Victoria Azarenka
Night session starts at 7:00 PM local time
(3) Daniil Medvedev vs (27) Felix Auger-Aliassime
Followed by: (19) Elina Svitolina vs Viktorija Golubic
John Cain Arena
Day session starts at 11:00 AM local time
(27) Emma Navarro vs (Q) Dayana Yastremska
Not before 1:00 p.m: (21) Ugo Humbert vs (9) Hubert Hurkacz
Not before 5:00 p.m: (11) Casper Ruud vs (19) Cameron Norrie
To view the full schedule, click here.
Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:
USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel
Canada - TSN, RDS
Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport
New Zealand - Sky
Europe - Eurosport
Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International
India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network
Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport
Japan - WOWOW
China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV
Southeast Asia - beIN Sports
South Korea - CJ Media
Taiwan - Sportcast
American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel
Pacific Islands - Digicel
Australian Open 2024 - Match Timings
The day session on Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena will begin at noon local time, while the night session will kick off at 7:00 p.m. Matches on all other courts will commence at 11:00 a.m.
For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 7 are as follows: