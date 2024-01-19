Australian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 07

Day 7 of the 2024 Australian Open will mark the end of the third-round matches.

Iga Swiatek rallied from the brink of defeat to beat Danielle Collins 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the second round. Collins later announced that she would call it a time on her career later this year. As for the World No. 1, she'll face Czech teen Linda Noskova in the third round.

Carlos Alcaraz will also take on another teenager, Shang Juncheng, in this third-round contest. Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka will duke it out in a match between two Major champions. Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime are also set for an exciting showdown.

With quite a few prominent names lined up for Saturday, here's a look at the day's schedule:

Rod Laver Arena

Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time

(12) Qinwen Zheng vs Wang Yafan

Followed by: (WC) Juncheng Shang vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz

Night session starts at 7:00 PM local time

(1) Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova

Followed by: (6) Alexander Zverev vs Alex Michelsen

Margaret Court Arena

Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time

(12) Tommy Paul vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Followed by: (11) Jelena Ostapenko vs (18) Victoria Azarenka

Night session starts at 7:00 PM local time

(3) Daniil Medvedev vs (27) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Followed by: (19) Elina Svitolina vs Viktorija Golubic

John Cain Arena

Day session starts at 11:00 AM local time

(27) Emma Navarro vs (Q) Dayana Yastremska

Not before 1:00 p.m: (21) Ugo Humbert vs (9) Hubert Hurkacz

Not before 5:00 p.m: (11) Casper Ruud vs (19) Cameron Norrie

To view the full schedule, click here.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel

Australian Open 2024 - Match Timings

The day session on Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena will begin at noon local time, while the night session will kick off at 7:00 p.m. Matches on all other courts will commence at 11:00 a.m.

For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 7 are as follows:

Country Day session (Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena) Evening session (Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena) Day session (Remaining courts) USA & Canada January 19, 2024; 8:00 p.m. ET January 20, 2024; 3:00 a.m. ET January 19, 2024; 7:00 p.m. ET UK January 20, 2024: 1:00 a.m. GMT January 20, 2024: 8:00 a.m. GMT January 20, 2024: 12:00 a.m. GMT India January 20, 2024; 6:30 a.m. IST January 20, 2024; 1:30 p.m. IST January 20, 2024; 5:30 a.m. IST