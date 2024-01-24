Australian Open 2024 Women's Semifinal Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 12

Australian Open 2024 heads towards its business end, with Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka headlining the women’s semifinal line-up. The two will take to court on Thursday (January 25), vying for a spot in the summit clash.
Also in action will be Dayana Yastremska, who continues to blaze the field at this year’s tournament. The Ukrainian finds herself just two wins away from achieving what a certain Emma Raducanu did at the 2021 US Open — lifting a Grand Slam trophy after coming through the qualification rounds.
Yastremska ousted fellow giant-slayer Linda Noskova in the last match and now awaits the winner of the Zheng Qinwen-Anna Kalinskaya quarterfinal. It will, however, be Gauff and Sabalenka who will open the night session play at Rod Laver Arena.
While Gauff dropped her first set of the tournament in her quarterfinal against Marta Kostyuk, the Belarusian, who is also the defending Australian Open champion, has maintained her clean slate.
With some men’s and legends’ doubles in the mix, there’s plenty to look forward to. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 12 of the Australian Open 2024:
Rod Laver Arena
Day session starts at 12 pm local time
Legends' doubles: Daniela Hantuchova/Li Na vs Iva Majoli/Andrea Petkovic
Followed by (not before 1 pm local time): Tomas Machac/Zhang Zhizhen vs (2) Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden
Followed by: Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori vs Yannick Hanfmann/Dominik Koepfer
Night session starts at 7.30 pm local time
(4) Coco Gauff vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka
Followed by: (Q) Dayana Yastremska vs (12) Zheng Qinwen/Anna Kalinskaya
To view the full schedule, click here.
Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:
USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel
Canada - TSN, RDS
Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport
New Zealand - Sky
Europe - Eurosport
Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International
India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network
Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport
Japan - WOWOW
China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV
Southeast Asia - beIN Sports
South Korea - CJ Media
Taiwan - Sportcast
American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel
Pacific Islands - Digicel
Australian Open 2024 - Match Timings
The day session on Rod Laver Arena will kick off at noon local time, while the night session will commence at 7.30 pm. Matches on the remaining non-show courts will start at 11 am.
For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 12 are as follows: