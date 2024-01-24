Australian Open 2024 Women's Semifinal Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 12

Australian Open 2024 heads towards its business end, with Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka headlining the women’s semifinal line-up. The two will take to court on Thursday (January 25), vying for a spot in the summit clash.

Also in action will be Dayana Yastremska, who continues to blaze the field at this year’s tournament. The Ukrainian finds herself just two wins away from achieving what a certain Emma Raducanu did at the 2021 US Open — lifting a Grand Slam trophy after coming through the qualification rounds.

Yastremska ousted fellow giant-slayer Linda Noskova in the last match and now awaits the winner of the Zheng Qinwen-Anna Kalinskaya quarterfinal. It will, however, be Gauff and Sabalenka who will open the night session play at Rod Laver Arena.

While Gauff dropped her first set of the tournament in her quarterfinal against Marta Kostyuk, the Belarusian, who is also the defending Australian Open champion, has maintained her clean slate.

With some men’s and legends’ doubles in the mix, there’s plenty to look forward to. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 12 of the Australian Open 2024:

Rod Laver Arena

Day session starts at 12 pm local time

Legends' doubles: Daniela Hantuchova/Li Na vs Iva Majoli/Andrea Petkovic

Followed by (not before 1 pm local time): Tomas Machac/Zhang Zhizhen vs (2) Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden

Followed by: Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori vs Yannick Hanfmann/Dominik Koepfer

Qualifier Dayana Yastremska will also be in action on Day 12 of the Australian Open.

Night session starts at 7.30 pm local time

(4) Coco Gauff vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Followed by: (Q) Dayana Yastremska vs (12) Zheng Qinwen/Anna Kalinskaya

Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel

Australian Open 2024 - Match Timings

Rod Laver Arena will play host to the women's semifinal during the night session.

The day session on Rod Laver Arena will kick off at noon local time, while the night session will commence at 7.30 pm. Matches on the remaining non-show courts will start at 11 am.

For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 12 are as follows:

Country Day session (Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena) Evening session (Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena) Day session (Remaining courts) USA & Canada January 24, 2024; 8 pm ET January 25, 2024; 3.30 am ET January 24, 2024; 7 pm ET UK January 25, 2024: 1 am GMT January 25, 2024: 8.30 am GMT January 25, 2024: 12 am GMT India January 25, 2024; 6.30 am IST January 25, 2024; 2 pm IST January 25, 2024; 5.30 am IST