Australian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 11

The semifinal line-up will be decided on Day 11 of the 2024 Australian Open.
Dayana Yastremska has made it all the way to the last eight as a qualifier and will look to keep going. She has a shot at following in the footsteps of Emma Raducanu, who won the 2021 US Open as a qualifier as well.
Yastremska will face off against Linda Noskova, who advanced to this stage following Elina Svitolina's mid-match retirement in the fourth round. The Czech teen previously knocked out World No. 1 Iga Swiatek too.
Qinwen Zheng and Anna Kalinskaya will lock horns in the other quarterfinal. Two-time Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev will look to fend off a spirited challenge from Hubert Hurkacz for a spot in the last four.
Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz will reignite their rivalry as the two will close out the day's proceedings on Rod Laver Arena with their quarterfinal duel. The German has a narrow lead of 4-3 in their head-to-head as of now.
On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 11 of the tournament:
Rod Laver Arena
Day session
Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Dayana Yastremska vs Linda Noskova
Not before 1:30 p.m. local time: (9) Hubert Hurkacz vs (3) Daniil Medvedev
Night session
Starting at 7:15 p.m local time: Anna Kalinskaya vs (12) Qinwen Zheng
Followed by: (6) Alexander Zverev vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz
To view the full schedule, click here.
Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?
Viewers from the following countries can watch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:
USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel
Canada - TSN, RDS
Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport
New Zealand - Sky
Europe - Eurosport
Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International
India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network
Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport
Japan - WOWOW
China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV
Southeast Asia - beIN Sports
South Korea - CJ Media
Taiwan - Sportcast
American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel
Pacific Islands - Digicel
Australian Open 2024 - Match Timings
The day session on Rod Laver Arena will begin at noon local time, while the night session will start at 7:15 p.m. For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 11 are as follows: