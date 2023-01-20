Australian Open attendance check: Record-breaking first Friday numbers on Day 5 ft. Novak Djokovic's continued domination and Andy Murray's resurgence

The fifth day of the 2023 Australian Open was a record one at the first Grand Slam of the year.

The day saw a record overall crowd (combined day/night) of 85,488, narrowly beating the previous mark of 85,470 set in 2020. The night-time attendance of 37,937 was another record, lowering the previous mark of 28,566 set in 2016 by nearly 10,000. The figures are as tweeted by the Australian Open.

Quite aptly, the day saw nine-time winner Novak Djokovic and five-time finalist Andy Murray sail through to the next round, albeit in contrasting fashion.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



#AusOpen #AO2023 A record-breaking first Friday at the Australian Open with a day attendance of 47,551, the night attendance of 37,937 beating 2016's record 28,566, and a record first Friday combined day/night attendance of 85,488 (beating 2020's 85,470). A record-breaking first Friday at the Australian Open with a day attendance of 47,551, the night attendance of 37,937 beating 2016's record 28,566, and a record first Friday combined day/night attendance of 85,488 (beating 2020's 85,470). #AusOpen #AO2023 https://t.co/tPjgWtWlhd

While Djokovic had a largely comfortable four-set outing against Frenchman Enzo Couacaud, Murray rose from the brink to down Thanasi Kokkinakis. In fact, the Australian looked on course for a routine win when he led Murray by two sets and a break.

The Brit, though, sparked his comeback by producing a series of seemingly irretrievable balls, displaying breathtaking defense to break back Kokkinakis in the sixth game.

The Australian had four opportunities to win the point at the net after making his opponent run wide on either flank. However, Murray held firm before pushing his opponent back with a defensive lob, with the rally ending with a Kokkinakis netted forehand.

Djokovic will next take on Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the second week, while Murray will lock horns with Roberto Bautista Agut. Djokovic has won four of his nine titles (2011, 2013, 2015, 2016) at Melbourne Park against Murray, who lost to the recently retired Roger Federer in the 2010 title match at the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic battling injury ahead of Australian Open fourth round

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 4

Novak Djokovic has been a man on a mission at Melbourne Park this year. Having started his 2023 campaign with his 92nd career singles title against Sebastian Korda, the 35-year-old has improved to 7-0 in the year following his win over Couacaud.

However, the victory over the Frenchman seemingly came at a cost, as Djokovic aggravated a hamstring injury.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen Novak Djokovic stepped on the accelerator to move into the third round at the Australian Open on Thursday night, but not without a scare... Novak Djokovic stepped on the accelerator to move into the third round at the Australian Open on Thursday night, but not without a scare...

He told Eurosport that he's hopeful of recovering before his next match.

"To be honest it’s not good at all. It was better last match, the feeling, than tonight. That’s all I can say now. It’s really up to God to help me – and the physio! Let’s take it day by day. I hope I’ll be able to recover and be ready for a tough match-up next match," Djokovic said.

The Serb is chasing a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam singles title and a return to World No. 1 this fortnight at the Australian Open.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes