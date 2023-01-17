Australian Open bans Russian and Belarusian flags from premises after incidents in Daniil Medvedev, Kateryna Baindl, and Kamilla Rakhimova's matches

The Australian Open was embroiled in fresh controversy in light of Russian and Belarusian representation on Day 1 itself of the 2023 edition. After some fans displayed the Russian flag and brought attention to the same on more than one occasion during matches on the opening day, tournament organizers announced a ban on Russian and Belarusian flags for the remainder of the tournament.

The incident also drew a reaction from the Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia, who demanded action and strongly condemned the actions of a fan who waved a Russian flag on one of the outside courts.

Earlier, Tennis Australia had allowed fans to carry flags into the stadiums with the condition that they would not use them to disrupt play. Players from Russia and Belarus are competing under a neutral flag and are not allowed to have any representation of their country.

During the first-round match between Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova and Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl on Court 14 on Monday, a fan sitting courtside displayed a Russian flag. Reacting to the same, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukrainian ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, expressed his sheer dissent with a Russian flag being allowed to be displayed during a match involving a Ukrainian player. Myroshnychenko urged Tennis Australia to take action.

"I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today. I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its “neutral flag” policy," Myroshnychenko wrote on Twitter.

Vasyl Myroshnychenko @AmbVasyl @AustralianOpen I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today. I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its “neutral flag” policy. @TennisAustralia I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today. I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its “neutral flag” policy. @TennisAustralia @AustralianOpen https://t.co/zw8pLN4FIF

Later, during a night session match on Rod Laver Arena between Russian tennis superstar Daniil Medvedev and Marcos Giron of the USA, another fan in the stands waved a Russian flag.

After these incidents on Monday, the Australian Open organizers announced a complete ban on Russian and Belarusian flags from their premises.

"Our initial policy was that fans could bring them in but could not use them to cause disruption," a statement from Tennis Australia read, according to Yahoo Sports.

"Yesterday we had an incident where a flag was placed courtside. The ban is effective immediately. We will continue to work with the players and our fans to ensure the best possible environment to enjoy the tennis."

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk declares she will not refuse shaking hands with Russian and Belarusian players at Australian Open

Marta Kostyuk in action at the 2023 Adelaide International 1.

Ukrainian tennis star Marta Kostyuk stunned 28th seed Amanda Anisimova in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open on Monday. After the match, Kostyuk said that she will deny handshakes with Russian and Belarusian players who have not openly condemned the actions of Russia in Ukraine if she faces any of those players going ahead in the tournament.

"I haven't changed about the war and everything that's going on, on tour," Kostyuk told Reuters.

Speaking of Russian and Belarusian players, Kotsyuk opined that only those who speak out clearly against the ongoing war in her country have the right to continue competing on tour. She also said that she does not interact with any of the players from Russia or Belarus.

"Whoever speaks out clearly I believe has every right to be on tour but whoever doesn't ... I don't think it's just humane," Kostyuk said. I don't really talk to anyone. I barely say 'hi' to them."

Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich is a potential third-round opponent for Kostyuk at the 2023 Australian Open.

