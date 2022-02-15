"Australian Open final was a perfect example that Rafael Nadal is the best to turn a match around, fight & stay there" - Garbine Muguruza

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Dubai Tennis Championships, Garbine Muguruza lavished rich praise on Rafael Nadal for his recent Australian Open triumph. Calling him a "tough and strong" player, Muguruza pointed out how the 35-year-old reinforced his fighting qualities during his comeback win in the final.

Rafael Nadal bagged his 21st Major title in Melbourne, edging past Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Grand Slam race. The Spaniard now has a 33.33% winning rate in all the Majors he has played, which is also more than both of his rivals.

Hailing the Australian Open final as a legendary match, Muguruza claimed that her countryman showed his "essence" after going down two sets to love. The World No. 7 also asserted that Nadal is the best player when it comes to turning a match around.

"Oh my God, what a match," Muguruza said. "I saw him start in the morning and I went and came back and went and came back. It was a legendary match. It was really impressive. I think Rafa showed his essence in that match."

"He is tough, strong, everything," she added. "I think that [Australian Open 2022 final] was a perfect example that he is the best to turn a match around, fight and stay there. It was incredible."

Garbine Muguruza begins her Dubai campaign on Tuesday, with a first-round encounter against Katerina Siniakova. The 28-year-old would be looking to bounce back after a disappointing Australian Open outing, where she lost in the second round to Alize Cornet.

Rafael Nadal is currently on an 11-match winning streak, will likely feature at the Acupulco Open next

2022 Men's Australian Open Winner Media Opportunity

Rafael Nadal has started his 2022 season by winning the Melbourne Summer Set 1 and Australian Open titles Down Under. That means he is unbeaten in the new year so far, and is currently riding an 11-match winning streak.

ITF @ITFTennis Nadal kicked his 2022 campaign off at Melbourne Summer Set 1 where he defeated Maxime Cressy to claim his 89th singles title… Nadal kicked his 2022 campaign off at Melbourne Summer Set 1 where he defeated Maxime Cressy to claim his 89th singles title… https://t.co/5j0IhnLTIq

The Spaniard is likely to return to the court at the Acapulco Open, an ATP 500 tournament that begins on 21 February. Nadal has won the title in the Mexican city thrice already, having last triumphed in 2020.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and Matteo Berrettini are the other stars who are expected to feature in the tournament this year.

Rafael Nadal has also confirmed his presence at the Indian Wells Masters, which will kick off on 7 March.

