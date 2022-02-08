Rafael Nadal confirms participation in Indian Wells Masters 2022

Rafael Nadal has confirmed his participation in the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, which takes place from March 8-20. The news was announced to the public through the tournament's official social media handles.

The tournament, which is usually held between the Australian Open and the beginning of the clay season, was rescheduled to October last year because of the pandemic.

"For me it will be even more special returning this year after missing the tournament in October. See you soon in the tennis (and golf) paradise, Indian Wells."

It overlapped with the time period the 21-time Grand Slam champion spent on the sidelines with a foot injury, forcing him to skip the tournament. This year, however, the Spaniard is keen to make a return to Indian Wells.

"For me, it will be even more special returning this year after missing the tournament in October [last year]. See you soon in the tennis (and golf) paradise, Indian Wells," Nadal said to the tournament organizers.

The Mallorcan had stated in a press conference last week that he would decide his schedule in accordance with his fitness levels. Alongside the Indian Wells Masters, the Acapulco Open (February 21-26) was also in the discussion.

With his participation in the ATP Masters 1000 event confirmed now, it is likely that he will forego the trip to Mexico in order to better protect his body.

Rafael Nadal is a 3-time winner at the Indian Wells Masters

The Spaniard has won the Indian Wells Masters on three occasions, the last time in 2013

The Indian Wells Masters is a tournament that Rafael Nadal has enjoyed his time at. The Spaniard has won the title on three occasions and finished as the runner-up once.

Nadal came from behind to defeat Del Potro 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the 2013 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif.



Nadal defeated Federer in straight sets to reach final

His latest title came in the 2013 edition, where he fought back from a set down in the final against Juan Martin Del Potro. Seeded fifth in the tournament, the 35-year-old also defeated second seed Roger Federer in the quarterfinals.

In 2009, the World No. 5 was the top seed and won the tournament by defeating five seeded players in the last five rounds. In the final, he beat fourth seed Andy Murray 6-1, 6-2.

2007 saw Rafael Nadal win his maiden title at Indian Wells. The second seed won the tournament without dropping a set. He outlasted former World No. 1's Juan Carlos Ferrero (fourth round) and Andy Roddick (semifinals) before dispatching current World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the final.

Rafael Nadal: January-May 2019 0 title. Match 16th 2019 - Knee injury, withdraws just before Indian Wells SF. May-November 2019: Rome, French Open, Montreal, US Open, Davis Cup. Year-end World No.1

The 21-time Grand Slam champion's most recent appearance at the Indian Wells Masters came in 2019. He progressed as far as the semifinals but withdrew before his match against Federer, citing knee pain. The 2022 edition will mark his 15th appearance at the tournament.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala