Australian Open Open 2023 Day-02 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more

Day 2 of the 2023 Australian Open will commence on Tuesday with a number of top players scheduled to be in action.

Novak Djokovic will play his first competitive match in Melbourne since 2021 as he takes on Roberto Carballes Baena. Local boy Nick Kyrgios will also be in action as he goes up against Roman Safiullin in his opener. Other high-profile matches on the ATP side taking place on Tuesday include Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini and Andrey Rublev vs Dominic Thiem.

On the women's side, World No. 2 Ons Jabeur will play her opening-round match against Tamara Zidansek, while Aryna Sabalenka will face Tereza Martincova in the first match on Rod Laver Arena. The likes of Caroline Garcia, Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova will also be in action on Tuesday.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule on Day 2 of the Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena

(Day Session starts at 11 am local time)

(5) Aryna Sabalenka vs Tereza Martincova

Followed by: (4) Caroline Garcia vs (Q) Katherine Sebov

Followed by: (13) Matteo Berrettini vs Andy Murray

Night Session (Starts at 7 pm local time)

(2) Ons Jabeur vs Tamara Zidansek

Followed by: (4) Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Margaret Court Arena

Day Session (Starts at 11 am local time)

(26) Elise Mertens vs Garbine Muguruza

Followed by: (30) Karolina Pliskova vs Wang Xiyu

Followed by: (2) Casper Ruud vs Tomas Machac

Night Session (Starts at 7 pm local time)

(12) Belinda Bencic vs Viktoria Tomova

Followed by: (22) Alex de Minaur vs Hsu Yu-hsioh

John Cain Arena

Day Session (Starts at 11 am local time)

(5) Andrey Rublev vs (WC) Dominic Thiem

Followed by: (8) Taylor Fritz vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

Followed by: (9) Veronika Kudermetova vs Maryna Zanevska

Not before 7 pm local time: (19) Nick Kyrgios vs Roman Safiullin

Where to Watch Australian Open 2023

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2023 Australian Open:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, and ESPN - USA.

TSN and RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Australian Open 2023 - Match timings

The day session on all the courts will commence at 11 am local time, while the night session will start at 7 pm local time.

