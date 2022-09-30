"Autumn leaves is a great song"- Naomi Osaka on meeting BTS singer Suga a.k.a Min Yoon-gi

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka took to social media to share the news of her meeting with BTS rapper Suga (Min Yoon-gi) at the Golden State Warriors' game in Saitama, Japan.

The four-time Grand Slam winner tweeted a picture of herself talking to the singer and said that "Autumn Leaves" was her favorite BTS song.

"lol so I told Suga that autumn leaves is a great song," Naomi Osaka wrote.

The 2015 song was a part of BTS' album "The Most Beautiful Moment In Life, Pt. 2." Osaka also stated how she had been waiting to bump into Suga.

"I don’t know why but that was the one thing I made up my mind to tell him if we ever bumped into each other," she said.

On Thursday, K-pop superstar and boy band BTS' member Kim Seok-jin, better known by his stage name Jin, was also pictured in attendance.

Naomi Osaka's 2022 season so far

Naomi Osaka made an early exit at the 2022 US Open.

Naomi Osaka has had an underwhelming year so far. The former World No. 1 kickstarted her 2022 season at the Melbourne Summer Set I. Despite showing good form, she had to withdraw from the tournament due to an abdominal injury right before her semifinals.

In the first Major of the year at the Australian Open, she was knocked out of the third round at the hands of Amanda Anisimova, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5). At the Paribas Open, the 24-year-old suffered a second-round exit at the hands of Veronika Kudermetova, 6-0, 6-4.

At the Miami Open, Osaka did better by cruising to the finals, where she lost to current World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, 6-4, 6-0. She failed to replicate her form in the following event, the Madrid Open, where she lost in the second round to Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-3, 6-1.

In the second Grand Slam of the year, Osaka made a quick exit after she lost to Amanda Anisimova, 7-5, 6-4. At the Silicon Valley Classic, the Japanese lost to American teenager Coco Gauff. In her next three tournaments, the Canadian Open, Western and Southern Open, and the US Open, she lost in the first round to Kaia Kanepi, Zhang Shuai, and Danielle Collins respectively.

At the Japan Open this month, Osaka made it through to the second round thanks to a walkover from Daria Saville. However, she then pulled out of the tournament citing stomach pain.

