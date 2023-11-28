Jannik Sinner's coach Simone Vagnozzi penned a heartfelt note after Italy won the 2023 Davis Cup in Malaga, Spain.

Vagnozzi remained active on the men's circuit from 1999 to 2015. During his career, he achieved career-high rankings of 161 in singles and 74 in doubles.

Vagnozzi started working with compatriot Sinner in 2022. He accompanied the World No. 4 as he led Italy's charge in Malaga.

Vagnozzi recently shared a post on social media in which he extended his gratitude to his student and other members of the Italian contingent.

"Thank you Jannik Sinner you were amazing!! Thanks to all our work team for this journey. Thanks to all the blue boys from Davis, for the joy of Malaga born from the pleasure of being together. Thanks to those who allowed me to experience this great emotion. Thank you to everyone who made baby Simone's dream come true," Vagnozzi wrote.

The former player stated that his ambition to win the Davis Cup title with Italy kept him motivated all these years.

"Dreams you make as a child are those that stay with you forever. That keep you young, even when time passes and realizing them seems impossible. I have been lucky," he said.

Vagnozzi fondly recalled his younger days watching Davis Cup action unfold before his eyes. He said:

"As a little boy, at 12, I used to watch Davis Cup challenges: if possible, from the grandstand, accompanied by my family; otherwise, in front of the television. I was excited by the atmosphere, the passion, the sense of belonging of those champions representing Italy."

Jannik Sinner's Instagram post.

Jannik Sinner's coach Simone Vagnozzi: "I dreamed of winning Davis Cup as a player"

Jannik Sinner (L) with Simone Vagnozzi.

Jannik Sinner's coach Simone Vagnozzi further revealed that he aspired to be a Davis Cup winner as a player.

"I dreamed of winning it [Davis Cup], obviously: as a player, as a protagonist. Then I grew up, as a man and as a tennis player, I took away many satisfactions, but without crowning that beautiful dream," he said.

Vagnozzi was, however, content with playing his part in the winning team in the capacity of Sinner's coach.

"A few days ago in Malaga I managed. With a different role but equally felt: because when you wear that suit, when you listen to that anthem you really get chills and the only thing you want is to raise that cup for Italy. How I dreamt as a child," he stated.