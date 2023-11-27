Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt lavished praise on Jannik Sinner after the 22-year-old sealed the 2023 Davis Cup for Italy.

The two countries met in the final of the tournament in Malaga and Italy took the lead after Matteo Arnaldi triumphed 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 over Alexei Popyrin. The second clash was between Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur where the World No. 4 produced a dominant performance to thrash the 24-year-old 6-3, 6-0 and win the Davis Cup for Italy.

This was the nation's second triumph at the tournament, with their first coming 47 years back in 1976. It was also Australia's second successive defeat in the Davis Cup final, having lost to Canada last year.

Lleyton Hewitt hailed Jannik Sinner for his performances throughout the week, adding that the Italian "backed up" his performance against Novak Djokovic. The former World No. 1 also said that the conditions and surface suited Sinner well.

"Yeah, Jannik, he's played awesome all week. Yeah, the last few weeks, to be honest, last few months. So he showed why he's a top 3 or 4 player in the world at the moment. He backed up what he did yesterday against Novak and played extremely good tennis. I think the conditions and surface suit him perfectly, as well, which makes life pretty tough," Hewitt said in the post-match press conference.

Hewitt also said that he was proud of the Australian team and that they did everything they could have done during the week.

"I'm super proud of all the boys and the support staff and the team. We did absolutely everything we possibly could have, and we have come agonizingly close yet again," the former World No. 1 said.

Jannik Sinner remains unbeaten at the 2023 Davis Cup

Jannik Sinner in action at the Davis Cup Finals

Jannik Sinner has been instrumental in Italy's Davis Cup triumph as he won all of his matches, be it singles or doubles, during the tournament's finals this week.

The 22-year-old's first match was against Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor which he won 7-6(3), 6-1 before winning the doubles tie with Lorenzo Sonego. Sinner had a tough task in Italy's semifinal against Serbia as he was up against Novak Djokovic with his team trailing 0-1.

However, he saved three match points and won 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 before once again winning the doubles fixture with Lorenzo Sonego. The duo beat the pair of Novak Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4 to propel Italy to the Davis Cup final.

Sinner will end the 2023 season as the World No. 4 with four titles to his name, including a Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto.

