"Back on track" - Carlos Alcaraz gears up for US Open series, shares training update ahead of Canadian Open

After lifting his second Grand Slam title last month, Carlos Alcaraz is now getting ready for the North American hardcourt swing, beginning with the Canadian Open on August 7.

Alcaraz will kickstart his US Open preparations as the top seed at the National Bank Open.

The Spaniard will be eager to continue his dream run in the 2023 season after winning the Wimbledon Championships, where he defeated Novak Djokovic in the final. The 20-year-old recently posted a photograph of his training routine on social media and wrote,

"Back on track! Getting ready for Canada!"

Last year, the Spaniard won his maiden Major title at the US Open by defeating Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 in the final to become the World No. 1 for the first time in his career.

However, Alcaraz's 2022 campaign in Montreal ended bitterly as he lost to America's Tommy Paul in the second round. Paul stunned the tennis world by defeating second seed Alcaraz 6-7(4), 7-6(7), 6-3. After the loss, the youngster admitted that he was unable to handle the pressure.

"I would say it was the first time that I couldn't deal with the pressure. Being the second seed in the draw and No. 4 in the world, it was the first time I felt that pressure and I couldn't control it," he said.

"Jannik Sinner's game bothers Carlos Alcaraz" - Novak Djokovic's coach

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz during US Open, 2022.

Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanesic, in a recent interview, stated that Carlos Alcaraz will find tough competition in Jannik Sinner at the upcoming US Open. Ivanesic observed that the Spaniard struggled with his rhythm while playing against Sinner.

"Carlos Alcaraz is a story in itself and Sinner is the only one who can threaten him at the US Open along with Novak. Sinner's game bothers Alcaraz and they've had some very interesting encounters so far.

The two youngsters have played each other on six occasions so far, with the head-to-head count tied at three apiece. The Spaniard triumphed over the Italian when they first met at the 2021 Paris Masters. Alcaraz secured a straight-sets victory in the Round-of-32 match.

Sinner then scored consecutive victories over Alcaraz in 2022, first at the Wimbledon Championships and later in Umag during the Croatian Open.

At last year's US Open, Alcaraz had to grind hard against the Italian in their quarterfinal encounter. He defeated Sinner 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 in a marathon clash that lasted five hours and 15 minutes. Playing against each other this year, the youngsters won one match each — Alcaraz at the BNP Paribas Open and Sinner in Miami.