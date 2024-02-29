Tennis fans have had mixed reactions to Ana Ivanovic creating her perfect tennis player, taking various attributes from ATP and WTA pros.

In a video shared on her social media account, Ivanovic created her perfect player after being asked to choose players based on their serve, strength/power, endurance, slice, drop shot, forehand, and backhand.

The former World No. 1 chose Serena Williams' serve and strength/power, Caroline Wozniacki's endurance, Steffi Graf's slice, and Ons Jabeur's drop shot. She then picked Iga Swiatek for her forehand and Novak Djokovic for his backhand.

Fans have had mixed reactions to this, with one hailing Ivanovic for choosing her compatriot Djokovic for his backhand.

"Novak’s backhand is so good she had to include him in this," one fan wrote on X.

Another disagreed with the Serbian for choosing Wozniacki for her endurance.

"Caroline for endurance seems absurd," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Ana Ivanovic revisits retirement call, says she has no regrets after exiting the game at an early age

The Serbian announced her retirement from tennis in 2016.

After her 2008 French Open win, Ana Ivanovic experienced a big drop in her career. Her many injury struggles saw her fail to find consistency as she failed to reach the quarterfinals at 17 subsequent Majors and dropped to World No. 65 by July 2010.

In 2016, she announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 29, explaining that she could no longer play at her best due to injuries.

"It is a difficult decision but I feel the time is right to move on. I have been hampered by injuries recently and unable to maintain the top physical form that is required for the sport. My own standards are set quite high and I feel I have been unable to match them for a while," she said in a video posted on Facebook.

Ana Ivanovic recently interacted with her fans on social media, where she was asked about her decision to walk away from the sport and her thoughts on a potential comeback. In reply, the former World No. 1 said that she was happy to remain on the sidelines and explained her decision to hang up her racket.

"No, it was the right decision at that time and I now have my beautiful family and still play some tennis from time to time of course," Ivanovic said.

