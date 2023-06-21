John McEnroe's daughter Emily is not impressed with Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots, having received a disappointing response on a recent ChatGPT enquiry.

Emily McEnroe, the third child of American tennis legend John McEnroe and his first wife and famous Hollywood actress Tatum O'Neal, asked a basic question about who she is and got a demeaning answer in response.

After providing her basic details, the chatbot said that she "has not gained much public attention" and isn't well-known outside her family, which, given her recent accomplishments as an actor, is inaccurate.

In response to the question "who is Emily mcenroe," the chatbot wrote:

"Emily McEnroe is the daughter of retired American tennis player John McEnroe and his ex-wife, actress Tatum O'Neal. She was born on May 10, 1986, in California, USA. Emily has two siblings, Kevin and Sean McEnroe. However, she has not gained much public attention and is not widely known outside of her family circle."

Reacting to the response, Emily wrote on her Instagram stories:

"I knew this was bad news."

Emily, the youngest child of the seven-time Grand Slam champion, has established herself in the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in 2022 with her role in the sci-fi movie "Futra Days." She also appeared in her father's documentary "McEnroe."

Emily also recently reflected on her life as a celebrity child. She took to social media to share pictures of herself signing autographs for fans at an event in Los Angeles. In the caption, she stated that she was once asked for an autograph when she was just 11 years old, as the person was a huge fan of her father.

John McEnroe makes a moving keynote address for the Stanford Class of 2023

John McEnroe delivered a keynote address for the newly-graduated students from Stanford University's Class of 2023 on Sunday (June 18).

The American tennis icon spoke about how life is ever-changing and unpredictable, which is why a person should always brace themselves and adapt to any unforeseen circumstances they might face.

McEnroe also emphasized the significance of teamwork and how being a part of something more than just yourself is fun.

"Life doesn’t always go as planned, and sometimes you need to pivot," McEnroe said. "The path you end up on can be better than anything you ever imagined. When you get those opportunities to be a part of something bigger than yourself, take them. Succeeding as a team can be as fun as doing it alone."

