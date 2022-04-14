Ball girl faints during Taylor Fritz-Sebastian Korda match in Monte-Carlo

The 2022 edition of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters has reached its business end. The tournament has witnessed a string of upsets thus far, with big names like Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz falling early.

One seed that has emerged unscathed so far is Taylor Fritz, who defeated fellow American Sebastian Korda in straight sets on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals in Monte-Carlo for the first time in his career.

The match was not without incident, as during the closing stages, a ball girl appeared to lose consciousness and was unable to sit up for close to three minutes. She lay prone directly behind Korda, who looked visibly concerned.

The girl was subsequently treated and was able to walk out with the help of medics amidst the cheers of the crowd.

The incident at Monte-Carlo is one of several wherein ball kids have fainted on court. At the 2022 Australian Open, a ball girl who collapsed was helped by Pedro Martinez and Federico Delbonis during their first-round encounter .

In a separate incident, a ball kid was struck in the abdomen by an ace served by Hubert Hurkacz. The Polish player was quick to apologize to the ball girl and won the applause of the crowd for stopping the match and checking on the individual in question.

On Court Four at Wimbledon last year, a ball kid slipped on the grass while trying to retrieve the ball and screamed in agony. The girl was taken off on a stretcher to receive medical attention.

Taylor Fritz becomes first American quarterfinalist in Monte-Carlo in 14 years

Taylor Fritz advanced to the last eight of the Monte-Carlo Masters after beating Sebastian Korda in straight sets. With the win, the Indian Wells champion became the first American to reach the quarterfinals in Monte Carlo since Sam Querrey in 2008.

Fritz will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarterfinals after the Spaniard got the better of David Goffin in straight sets,

Grigor Dimitrov, who beat fourth-seeded Casper Ruud, will meet Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, while defending champion Stefanos Tsisipas will face Diego Schwartzman in the final quarter-final fixture.

Edited by Arvind Sriram