"Ban these men, Jesus Christ" - Fans frustrated over Felix Auger-Aliassime & Alex de Minaur's 4h epic delaying Iga Swiatek-Amanda Anisimova US Open QF

Tennis fans who turned up to watch Iga Swiatek battle it out against Amanda Anisimova for a place in the US Open women's singles semifinals were left fuming after the preceding men's singles quarterfinal turned into a marathon slugfest. Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime were involved in a battle of swaying fortunes, with the Canadian finally prevailing in a four-hour epic.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, who felled third-seed Alexander Zverev in the third round, continued his winning juggernaut against de Minaur, overcoming the Australian 4-6, 7-6, (9-7), 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) on Wednesday (September 3).

Unimpressed by the closeness of the prolonged tussle, fans eager to watch Iga Swiatek and Anisimova in action vented their frustration on social media.

One fan called for both players involved in the men's quarterfinal to be banned as neither was able to seize the advantage in a waxing and waning clash in New York

"2 hours and 16 minutes, someone ban these men, Jesus Christ"

Magda @doublefauIts 2 hours 16 minutes and the sets are 1-1 someone BAN these men jesus christ

Other social media users were equally angered by the prodeedings, stressing that spectators were waiting to watch the women play their quarterfinal match.

"People are waiting for the women's matches, Felix," one fan chimed in.

"Damn it Macccc, how long can you keep playing Japierdole slamless flops and still lose the next round, xdddddddd," a social media user commented.

"Are weddings really that expensive Felix and Alex," read a comment from a user.

"Felix and de Minaur playing the 4-hour classico no one asked for ffs," read a sarcastic comment from a fan.

An image of an exhausted and bewildered-looking Iga Swiatek summed up the emotions from a fan of the Pole.

Iga Swiatek aiming to win second US Open title after maiden Wimbledon triumph this season

Iga Swiatek won the US Open title in 2022 - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek is aiming to win her second US Open title after having bagged her maiden win in New York back in 2022. A straight-sets win against Ons Jabeur handed Swiatek the title after she had reigned supreme at Roland Garros earlier that year.

Swiatek has won a whopping four titles at Roland Garros, with the first of them achieved as a result of a win against Sofia Kenin in 2020. Coco Gauff was unable to stop Swiatek from winning her second French Open title in 2022.

Karolina Muchova managed to force a decider in vain at the 2023 French Open final, even as Swiatek asserted her supremacy on the red dirt with another title win. Victory against Jasmine Paolini enabled Swiatek to win a third straight French Open title in 2024.

After failing to defend her title at Roland Garros earlier this season, Swiatek registered a blistering 6-0, 6-0 win against Amanda Anisimova in the final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

