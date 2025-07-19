"Bankrupt or what? What is going on" - Fans try to make sense of Serena Williams teasing tennis comeback at 43 with sister Venus

  • home icon
By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Jul 19, 2025 15:25 GMT
Serena and Venus Williams

Serena Williams' fans tried to find a reason for her return to the court as the 23-time Grand Slam Champion was seen practicing alongside sister Venus Williams ahead of the latter's appearance at the Mubadala Citi Open, after a long hiatus from the sport due to physical constraints.

The Williams' sisters dominated the tennis world for almost two decades, winning 30 Grand Slam singles titles together. Along with that, they were also a dominant force in doubles and have won 14 Grand Slam titles together. Even though the 43-year-old has gradually moved past tennis since 2022, the older sister is still going strong.

However, as she posted a clip of herself on the court shooting sharp forehands, fans couldn't help but wonder what made the tennis legend do so after all these years. Some were also hopeful of her comeback from inactivity, as they think that she will be just as capable of winning if she gets back on the tour.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"Are they bankrupt or what. what is going on?" a fan enquired.
"I hope she is just exercising playing tennis because for anything else including WTA competition is way too late for Serena," stated one.
"Comeback👀," a fan wrote.
"If she comes back on tour she’ll still boss it," opined another.
"We love to see it Hopefully for doubles with Vee Surprise Entry," another fan wrote.
"Hopefully kinda training before exhibition or sth like that..," posted another

Serena Williams along with sister Venus are launching a podcast

Serena Williams with sister Venus

Serena Williams and her sister Venus will be launching a podcast in August that will air its episodes on X. The aim of this podcast is to elevate women's voices in the field of sports as well as give fans an insight into their personal lives.

“We’re so excited to be launching our new podcast, a place where we will share our personal stories, have authentic conversations, spotlight important topics, and laugh a lot," said the duo in a statement. "This platform gives us the chance to engage directly with our fans who have supported us throughout our careers, and we’re excited to connect with audiences, old and new, in a way we’ve never done before." (via WTA)

On the tennis side of things, Venus Williams will be seen in action at the Citi Open that starts on July 27.

Edited by Luke Koshi
