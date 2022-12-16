"Bar on how to be a terrible person maybe" - Tennis fans criticize Nick Kyrgios' comment regarding Netflix's new tennis docuseries 'Break Point'

In recent years, Nick Kyrgios has established himself as the pantomime villain of the tennis world, with a series of on-court outbursts ranging from breaking rackets to fighting umpires and even shouting at spectators. He came under fire once more after making a remark about the upcoming Netflix series Break Point.

The teaser for the upcoming Netflix docuseries was released on Wednesday. Kyrgios and his countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis will feature in the first episode as they take us behind the scenes at the Australian Open, the year's first Major tournament.

Along with them, the main players in the first episode are Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Ajla Tomljanovic, Paula Badosa, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Aryna Sabalenka, and Maria Sakkari. Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek and Sloane Stephens and Grand Slam runners-up Ons Jabeur, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Matteo Berrettini will also feature.

Nick Kyrgios took to Twitter to comment on the matter.

"I’m bar for the sport… right," Kyrgios wrote, adding a laughing emoticon.

Tennis fans expressed their fury as they didn't appear to take the comments well. One user called Kyrgios a disgrace to the sport, writing:

"You’re a disgrace to the sport mate."

Another user criticized the Australian, saying he is "full of himself" and seeks to prove to people that he is "relevant" and "important" to the sport.

"If you wanna see a guy full of himself and trying to prove to others that he is relevant and important for the sport. Yeah. He's played one Slam singles final and won one doubles Slam. You don't see Alcaraz or Ebden/Purcell seeking for Tw' approval," the user wrote.

According to another account, the series would not even last one day on Netflix, and they also slammed the popular streaming platform for including Nick Kyrgios in the documentary.

"I bet this series won't even get to last 1 day. Shame on you @netflix for even considering the clown to be part of this series," the account wrote.

"I think I was quite interested because I think tennis culture is changing" - Nick Kyrgios on taking part in the documentary

Nick Kyrgios pictured at the 2022 US Open.

Nick Kyrgios explained to The Herald Sun why he agreed to take part in the upcoming Netflix documentary.

The mercurial Australian noted that the culture of tennis is drastically changing and he appreciated the opportunity to share his story and showcase his interpersonal skills.

"I think I was quite interested because I think tennis culture is changing. I loved the fact that I was able to show my path and the way I go about it and how I connect with people. I think it’s a very different side to how people would perceive most tennis players," Kyrgios stated.

Kyrgios added that it will serve as motivation for players of color who desire to play tennis like him.

"I think it’s a special thing for other coloured athletes that do want to play tennis to see myself, you know, you have Frances Tiafoe out there right now, Naomi Osaka, us doing it the way we are doing it," he said.

