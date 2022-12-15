Nick Kyrgios expresses excitement about upcoming Netflix tennis series 'Break Point'

Nick Kyrgios conveyed his excitement about the upcoming Netflix tennis series titled Break Point.

The tennis docuseries is set to be released on January 13 and Netflix released the trailer on Wednesday. The first episode will feature Kyrgios and his compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis as they take us behind the scenes on how things unfolded at the first Major tournament of the year, the Australian Open.

According to the streaming giant, the first five episodes will cover everything from the Grand Slam Down Under to the French Open. Five more episodes, scheduled to be released in June, will center around the Wimbledon Championships, Eastbourne, Queens Club, the US Open, and the WTA and ATP finals.

Following the trailer's release, Kyrgios conveyed his excitement about the series on social media.

"This gonna be crazy," he wrote on his Instagram story.

The first part of the series will feature several other prominent figures in tennis, including the likes of Casper Ruud, Matteo Berrettini and Iga Swiatek. The series will focus equally on players from both the ATP and WTA tours to remain as gender-neutral as possible.

"I loved the fact that I was able to show my path" - Nick Kyrgios on being part of Netflix series on tennis

Nick Kyrgios earlier stated his interest in being a part of the Netflix tennis docuseries. In a conversation with the Herald Sun, the Australian revealed the reason behind his decision to be involved in the show.

"I think I was quite interested because I think tennis culture is changing. I think there is a lot of, I mean, there is no hiding it. Tennis is a very white privileged sport," he conveyed.

The 27-year-old feels that he will get a chance to show tennis fans his personal journey. He also believes that it is important for the fans to perceive their players from a "different side."

"I loved the fact that I was able to show my path and the way I go about it and how I connect with people. I think it’s a very different side to how people would perceive most tennis players," he added.

Break Point will also feature Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, with fans looking forward to getting a closer look into the couple's life.

