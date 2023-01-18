"He’s not 35, something is wrong with his passport for sure" - Barbara Schett in awe of Novak Djokovic after Australian Open 1R display

Barbara Schett is bewildered that Novak Djokovic is not playing like a 35-year-old after the Serb launched his bid for a record-extending tenth Australian Open title with a commanding win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Tuesday (January 17).

On his return to his favourite Grand Slam after a year's absence, the 21-time Grand Slam winner made quick work of the Spaniard. He virtually ended the match as a contest by taking a two-set lead, dropping only seven games along the way.

The former World No. 1 then emphatically strolled across the finish line, bagelling Carballes Baena to roll into the second round for the 16th straight year. It was also Djokovic's first bagel set in the Australian Open first round since 2012 (Paulo Lorenzi) and fourth overall.

In an interaction on EuroSport, Schett went ga ga over Djokovic's level of play, remarking:

"I think it’s the way forward for Novak Djokovic, and how young does he look out there today? He’s not 35, something is wrong with his passport for sure, his birth certificate is wrong! I mean, 35, looking like that!”

Schett added:

“I haven’t seen him play as aggressive ever before, he was stepping into the court, taking time away from his opponent, it was a phenomenal performance and a well-deserved victory.”

Djokovic, chasing a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam singles title and a return to World No. 1, will next take on either Hugo Dellien or Enzo Couacaud on Thursday for a place in the third round.

“I really feel very happy that I’m back in Australia, where I had the biggest success in my career" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has been on a roll this season. On his return to Australia following his deportation due to his medical exemption controversy, the 35-year-old won his 92nd career singles title in Adelaide last week.

With his win over Carballes Baena, Djokovic improved to a 6-0 win-loss record this season and 83-8 at the Australian Open. Following his 22nd straight win on Rod Laver Arena, the Serb said in his on-court interview:

“I really feel very happy that I’m back in Australia, back here on the court where I had the biggest success in my career. This court is the most special court in my life, and I couldn’t ask for a better start to the tournament."

He added:

“I guess the more you win on a certain court, the more confident and comfortable you feel every next time you step on it. .... I’ve been fortunate to win a lot of matches on this court, particularly in the night sessions. If I had to choose one court and conditions, it would be night session on Rod Laver Arena, all night long.”

Djokovic will move level with Rafael Nadal (22 Majors) if he wins his tenth title at Melbourne Park this fortnight.

