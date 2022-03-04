Barbora Krejcikova becomes first woman to be ranked in the top 2 in both singles and doubles at the same time since Serena Williams in 2010

Barbora Krejcikova ascended to the No. 2 position in the WTA rankings this week following Aryna Sabalenka's loss to Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open.

The rise marked the highest-ever ranking the Czech has reached in the singles circuit. In doubles, Krejcikova has already been to the very top and is currently placed at No. 2.

She reached the pinnacle back in 2018, even ending the year as the No. 1 ranked doubles player. The 26-year-old has since dropped in and out of the spot, falling as low as World No. 14 in 2019 before returning to the summit again in 2021.

Her Australian Open win at the start of the year with compatriot Katerina Siniakova has now propelled her to the second spot in the rankings behind her partner.

TENNIS @Tennis



Krejcikova rose to a new singles career-high of No. 2 this week, and she was already No. 2 in doubles. This week, @BKrejcikova has become the first woman to be ranked in the Top 2 in singles and doubles at the same time since Serena Williams in 2010 (during the US Open).Krejcikova rose to a new singles career-high of No. 2 this week, and she was already No. 2 in doubles. This week, @BKrejcikova has become the first woman to be ranked in the Top 2 in singles and doubles at the same time since Serena Williams in 2010 (during the US Open).Krejcikova rose to a new singles career-high of No. 2 this week, and she was already No. 2 in doubles.

This happens to be the first time Krejcikova finds herself in the top two in both singles and doubles.

The reigning Roland Garros champion entered the top 50 in the singles rankings for the first ever time only last year, courtesy of her title run in Paris.

Krejcikova's achievement also marks the first time a woman has been ranked in the top two in both categories since Serena Williams did so more than a decade ago.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion reached the top two between May and August 2010 in doubles. She was the No. 1 singles player that year from the very beginning until the first week of October (top two until the third week of October).

Overall, Krejcikova is the ninth woman to complete this landmark accomplishment in tennis history. The other nine are: Martina Navratilova, Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario, Jana Novotna, Martina Hingis, Lindsay Davenport, Kim Clijsters, Venus Williams and Serena Williams.

Barbora Krejcikova stands a chance to become the World No. 1 in singles next month

Barbora Krejcikova could become the new World No. 1 by winning the upcoming Sunshine Double

Currently, World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has 7980 ranking points to her name, with Barbora Krejcikova bagging 5073 points. The Czech has a fighting chance to become the top player in singles by the time the Sunshine Double is completed.

Juan Ignacio Astaburuaga @jiastaburuagac If Krejcikova wins the Sunshine Double, she'll be the new world number 1. That's it. If Krejcikova wins the Sunshine Double, she'll be the new world number 1. That's it.

Barty announced earlier today that she will be skipping both the BNP Paribas Open as well as the Miami Open. The Australian is the defending champion in Miami and stands to lose 1000 points at the end of the tournament.

On the other hand, the points from Indian Wells, where Krejcikova made the fourth round, will not drop until October.

BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN World No.1 Ash Barty has withdrawn from the 2022 BNP Paribas Open. World No.1 Ash Barty has withdrawn from the 2022 BNP Paribas Open. https://t.co/nXKWk20ZIP

The reigning French Open champion can therefore reach the No. 1 position by winning the two tournaments, which is no mean feat considering the strong line-up at both events.

José Morgado @josemorgado Barty will drop 1000 points in Miami but her lead is quite big. Only a Sunshine double from Krejcikova, Sabalenka, Swiatek or Kontaveit would put her #1 in danger. Barty will drop 1000 points in Miami but her lead is quite big. Only a Sunshine double from Krejcikova, Sabalenka, Swiatek or Kontaveit would put her #1 in danger.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee