Barcelona Open 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The 70th edition of the Barcelona Open will commence on April 17, with many of the top men's players in action in Spain.

Record champion Rafael Nadal recently announced his withdrawal from the ATP 500 event as he is yet to regain full fitness after suffering an injury at the Australian Open. However, there are a number of top players who will be in action in Barcelona.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed in the tournament. The Spaniard won last year by beating Pablo Carreno Busta in the final and will be a heavy favorite to defend his title.

Alcaraz won the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells a few weeks back before making it to the semifinals of the Miami Open. The 19-year-old missed the Monte-Carlo Masters due to injury but will be eager to win the Barcelona Open for the second straight year.

Given his quality, especially on clay, there is a good chance of him coming out on top.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is seeded second in the ATP 500 tournament and is among the favorites to win. The Greek is among the best clay-court players on tour and there is every chance of seeing him have a good run.

Casper Ruud has not been in the best of form lately and he recently suffered a third-round exit at the Monte-Carlo Masters. However, we all know how good the Norwegian is on clay and he will be eager to have a good run in Barcelona.

Daniil Medvedev will be competing in the tournament for the first time and it will certainly be interesting to see how he fares. Clay is far from being the Russian's forte. However, he has been in terrific form lately, winning four tournaments since February, including the Miami Open.

Medvedev is currently competing in the quarter-finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters, so we could see him impress in the Barcelona Open as well.

Barcelona Open 2023 channel and live streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Barcelona Open live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel - USA

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia

beIN SPORTS - Middle East

beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore

Canal+ - Vietnam

CCTV - MIGU

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France

PCCW - Hong Kong

WOWOW - Japan

Cosmote - Greece

Sky Deutschland - Germany

Sky Italia - SuperTennis

Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain

Polsat - Poland

ESPN International Latam - Latin America

Supersport Africa - South Africa

S Sport - Turkey

TSN - Canada

Tennis TV - India

