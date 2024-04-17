Barcelona Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 3

Day 3 of the 2024 Barcelona Open is set to feature men's second-round action.
22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal culminated his much-awaited return to the tour with an emphatic win over Italian youngster Flavio Cobolli in the first round yesterday. He is set to take center stage once again on Day 3 as he continues his quest for a 13th title in Barcelona against top seed Alex de Minaur in round two.
Monte-Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and runner-up Casper Ruud will also be in action on Day 3 as they get their tournament underway after receiving byes in the first round.
Home favorites Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Roberto Bautista Agut, Jaume Munar, and Roberto Carballas Baena are also set to feature.
On that note, here's a look at the order of play for Day 3 at the 2024 Barcelona Open.
Schedule for Day 3 of the Barcelona Open
Pista Rafa Nadal
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (11) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Tomas Machac
Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: (3) Casper Ruud vs Alexandre Muller
Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (4) Alex de Minaur vs (PR) Rafael Nadal
followed by: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Sebastian Ofner
Pista Andres Gimeno
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (LL) Andrea Vavassori vs (WC) Roberto Bautista Agut
followed by: (14) Jordan Thompson vs Jaume Munar
followed by: (10) Lorenzo Musetti vs Roberto Carballas Baena
followed by: (16) Arthur Fils vs Daniel Altmaier
followed by: (2) Ivan Dodig & Neil Skupski vs Jamie Murray & Michael Venus
Pista 2
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (1) Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos vs (WC) Oriol Roca Batalla & Daniel Rincon
followed by: (9) Nicolas Jarry vs Marco Trungelliti
followed by: (6) Ugo Humbert vs Dusan Lajovic
followed by: (17) Fabian Marozsan vs Lucas Van Assche
followed by: (3) Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury vs Wesley Koolhof & Nikola Mektic
Where to watch Barcelona Open 2024
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from Barcelona Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:
United States - Tennis Channel
United Kingdom - Sky UK
Australia - beIN Sports Australia
Canada - TSN
India - Sony Liv & Tennis Channel
Barcelona Open 2024 - Match timings
Play on Day 3 in Barcelona is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. local time on all three courts, the Pista Rafa Nadal, Pista Andres Gimeno, and Pista 2. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 1 are as follows:
