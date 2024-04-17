Barcelona Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 3

Day 3 of the 2024 Barcelona Open is set to feature men's second-round action.

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal culminated his much-awaited return to the tour with an emphatic win over Italian youngster Flavio Cobolli in the first round yesterday. He is set to take center stage once again on Day 3 as he continues his quest for a 13th title in Barcelona against top seed Alex de Minaur in round two.

Monte-Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and runner-up Casper Ruud will also be in action on Day 3 as they get their tournament underway after receiving byes in the first round.

Home favorites Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Roberto Bautista Agut, Jaume Munar, and Roberto Carballas Baena are also set to feature.

On that note, here's a look at the order of play for Day 3 at the 2024 Barcelona Open.

Schedule for Day 3 of the Barcelona Open

Pista Rafa Nadal

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (11) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Tomas Machac

Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: (3) Casper Ruud vs Alexandre Muller

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (4) Alex de Minaur vs (PR) Rafael Nadal

followed by: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Sebastian Ofner

Pista Andres Gimeno

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (LL) Andrea Vavassori vs (WC) Roberto Bautista Agut

followed by: (14) Jordan Thompson vs Jaume Munar

followed by: (10) Lorenzo Musetti vs Roberto Carballas Baena

followed by: (16) Arthur Fils vs Daniel Altmaier

followed by: (2) Ivan Dodig & Neil Skupski vs Jamie Murray & Michael Venus

Pista 2

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (1) Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos vs (WC) Oriol Roca Batalla & Daniel Rincon

followed by: (9) Nicolas Jarry vs Marco Trungelliti

followed by: (6) Ugo Humbert vs Dusan Lajovic

followed by: (17) Fabian Marozsan vs Lucas Van Assche

followed by: (3) Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury vs Wesley Koolhof & Nikola Mektic

Where to watch Barcelona Open 2024

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from Barcelona Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky UK

Australia - beIN Sports Australia

Canada - TSN

India - Sony Liv & Tennis Channel

Barcelona Open 2024 - Match timings

Casper Ruud at the 2024 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Play on Day 3 in Barcelona is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. local time on all three courts, the Pista Rafa Nadal, Pista Andres Gimeno, and Pista 2. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 1 are as follows:

Country Match Timings US/Canada April 17, 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET UK April 17, 2024, 9:00 a.m. GMT India April 17, 2024, 2:30 p.m. IST

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback