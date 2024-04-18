Barcelona Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 5

Day 5 of the 2024 Barcelona Open is set to see the top eight men battling it out for a place in the last four.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud will once again headline play as the highest two seeds remaining. Both Tsitsipas and Ruud, winner and runner-up at the Monte-Carlos Masters last week, started brilliantly in Barcelona with comfortable victories.

The Greek beat Sebastian Ofner and Roberto Carballes Baena, while Ruud saw off Alexandre Muller and 14th seed Jordan Thompson.

World No. 31 Cameron Norrie, Italian youngster Matteo Arnaldi, and Arthur Fils will also be in action. Marcel Granollers leads the charge in the doubles as the only home representative left across both draws.

On that note, here's a look at the order of play for Day 5 at the 2024 Barcelona Open.

Schedule for Day 5 of the Barcelona Open

Pista Rafa Nadal

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (12) Cameron Norrie vs (12) Tomas Martin Etcheverry

followed by: Matteo Arnaldi vs (3) Casper Ruud

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: Facundo Diaz Acosta vs (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas

followed by: (16) Arthur Fils vs Dusan Lajovic

Pista Andres Gimeno

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (4) Gonzalo Corrales vs Marc Schulz

Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (1) Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos vs (Q) Tomas Machac & Zhizhen Zhang

followed by: Marcelo Arevalo & Mate Pavic vs (2) Ivan Dodig and Neal Skupski

Pista 2

Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time: (1) Ian Barroeta vs Izan Hernandez

followed by: Alvaro Garcia vs (3) Marco Quesada

followed by: Marc Pellegrin vs (2) Toni Escarda

Where to watch Barcelona Open 2024

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from Barcelona Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky UK

Australia - beIN Sports Australia

Canada - TSN

India - Sony Liv & Tennis Channel

Barcelona Open 2024 - Match timings

Casper Ruud at the 2024 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

Play on Day 5 in Barcelona is set to kick off at 11:30 on the Pista Andres Gimeno and Pista 2, while center-court action on the Pista Rafa Nadal is set to start at 12:30 a.m. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 1 are as follows:

Country Match Timings Center Court Match Timings Side Courts US/Canada April 19, 2024, 6:30 a.m. ET April 19, 2024, 5:30 a.m ET UK April 19, 2024, 10:30 a.m GMT April 19, 2024, 9:30 a.m GMT India April 19, 2024, 4:00 p.m. IST April 19, 2024, 3:00 p.m. IST