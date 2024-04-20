Barcelona Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 6

Stefanos Tsitsipas extended his winning streak and fought his way into the Barcelona Open semifinal with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(8) win over Facundo Diaz Acosta.

The Greek, who lifted his first title of the season at last week’s Monte Carlo Masters, dug deep to get the better of his Argentine opponent. He has been rewarded with a contest against Dusan Lajovic in the last four. The Serb himself came through a topsy-turvy win over Arthur Fils, prevailing 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Before these two, however, it will be Casper Ruud taking to the Pista Rafael Nadal for his semifinal against Tomas Martín Etcheverry.

The Norwegian has eased his way into the semifinals, not having dropped a single set en-route. His opponent, meanwhile, has a three setter and was victorious against Cameron Norrie in a two tiebreaker sets in the quarterfinals.

With semifinal action to look forward to, here's a quick look at what's in store on Day 6 of the Barcelona Open:

Schedule for Barcelona Open Day 6

Casper Ruud will open play at the Pista Rafa Nadal against Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Pista Rafa Nadal

Starting at 11 am local time: (3) Casper Ruud vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Followed by: Dusan Lajovic vs (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Followed by: Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni vs Mate Pavic/Marcelo Arevalo

Pista Andres Gimeno

Starting at 12 pm local time: Paula Cortez vs Liliana Chetry (Girls' Singles)

Followed by: Tomas Machach/Zhizhen Zhang vs Hugo Nys/Jan Zielinski

Pista 2

Starting at 12 pm local time: Natalia Heras vs Irene Basalo (Girls' Singles)

Followed by: Marco Quesda vs Toni Escarda (Boys' Singles)

Followed by: Ian Baroetta vs Gonzalo Corralez (Boys' Singles)

For the full schedule, click here.

Where to watch Barcelona Open 2024

Dusan Lajovic will also in be in action on the penultimate day of the Barcelona Open

Viewers in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from Barcelona Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky UK

Australia - beIN Sports Australia

Canada - TSN

India - Sony Liv & Tennis Channel

Match Timings

Tomas Martin Etcheverry at Barcelona

Tennis action on Day 6 of the Barcelona Open will begin at 1.30 pm local time on Pista Rafa Nadal and the remaining courts. For fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India, the schedule is as follows:

Country Match timings (Pista Rafael Nadal) Match timings (Pista Andres Gimeno) US/Canada April 20, 2024, 7.30 am April 20, 2024, 6 am UK April 20, 2024, 1.30 pm April 20, 2024, 11 am India April 20, 2024, 5 pm April 20, 2024, 3.30 pm

