Barcelona Open 2025: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The ATP Tour will head to Spain for the Barcelona Open 2025, which will be held from April 14-20. The tournament has attracted plenty of big names as usual, with home favorite Carlos Alcaraz headlining the draw as the top seed. A two-time champion at the venue, he was forced to forego his quest for a hat-trick of titles last year due to an injury.

Defending champion Casper Ruud is seeded second, followed by Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev as the third and fourth seeds respectively. Three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka received a wildcard to compete, along with Pablo Carreno Busta and Albert Ramos Vinolas.

With some of the biggest names in the sport assembled in one place, the tournament is set for yet another exciting edition. On that note, here's everything to know about the Barcelona Open 2025:

What is the Barcelona Open?

The Barcelona Open is an annual clay court tournament on the ATP Tour. It is the second-most prestigious tournament to be held in Spain after the Madrid Open, a combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event. Classified as an ATP 500 tournament, it is one of the oldest tournaments on the men's circuit. The debut edition was held in 1953.

The draw size is reduced from 48 players to 32 players starting from this year. Rafael Nadal holds the record for most titles here with 12. To honor his achievement, the center court at the venue was named after him in 2017. Bjorn Borg and Ivan Lendl are some of the other notable greats to have lifted the winner's trophy here.

Venue

The Barcelona Open will be held at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain.

Draw and Players

Stefanos Tsitsipas is a four-time runner-up at the Barcelona Open.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz anchors the top half of the draw. He will begin his campaign for a third title here against a qualifier. He will meet the winner of the match between Tomas Machac and Frances Tiafoe in the second round. Fifth seed Alex de Minaur could await him in the quarterfinals. The Aussie is up against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round.

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is also in the top half of the draw. A four-time finalist at the Barcelona Open, he will commence his quest for a maiden title against Reilly Opelka. He could run into the in-form Arthur Fils, seeded seventh, in the quarterfinals.

Defending champion and second seed Casper Ruud headlines the bottom half of the draw. He will take on a qualifier in his opener and a potential quarterfinal date with sixth seed Holger Rune could be on the cards for him. Fourth seed Andrey Rublev and eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti could lock horns in the quarterfinals as well.

The full draw can be found here.

Schedule

The qualifiers will take place on April 12 and 13. Main draw action will get underway from Monday, April 14. The first round will go on for two days, followed by the second round for another two days. The quarterfinals will be held on Friday, April 18.

The semifinals will be contested on Saturday, April 19. The championship rounds will be held on Sunday, April 20. The doubles final will be held at 1:00 p.m. local time, followed by the singles final at 4:00 p.m.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for the Barcelona Open 2025 is €2,889,200. The singles champion will receive €535,185 along with 500 ranking points. Here's the full breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Prize Money (Singles) Prize Money (Doubles, per team) Champion 500 500 €535,185 €187,320 Runner-up 330 300 €285,435 €99,900 Semifinalist 200 180 €148,065 €50,540 Quarterfinalist 100 90 €77,395 €25,280 Second Round (Round of 16) 50 0 €40,735 €13,080 First Round (Round of 32) 0 - €22,305 -

Barcelona Open 2025: Where to Watch

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep a track of the matches at the Barcelona Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN

UK - Sky Sports

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar

Australia - beIN Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

