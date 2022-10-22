Basel 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Swiss Indoors

The Swiss Indoors Basel returns to the ATP tour after a gap of three years as the last two editions were canned due to pandemic restrictions. The ATP 500 tournament will be held from October 24-30, 2022.

While Roger Federer is the defending champion, he won't be competing this year as he has retired from the sport now. A special ceremony was to take place in his honor here as well but has been postponed for now.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz leads the field as the top seed. He made a first-round exit from his previous tournament, the Astana Open. 2022 US Open runner-up Casper Ruud is seeded second and has had a tough time since reaching the final in New York. The duo will be eager to put up a better showing in the Swiss city.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic round out the top four seeds. The former has been playing quite well recently, winning the Firenze Open. He has also reached the semifinals of the European Open in Antwerp and will take on Richard Gasquet on Saturday evening.

Three-time Grand Slam champions Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray are also in the fray, while Swiss players Marc-Andrea Huesler and Dominic Stricker were given wildcards. Nick Kyrgios was to compete here as well. However, he has since withdrawn from the tournament to recover from an injury, which also forced him out of the Japan Open last month.

Alex de Minaur, Roberto Bautista Agut, Lorenzo Musetti and Pablo Carreno Busta are some of the other notable names in the mix here. On that note, here's where one can catch all the action happening at the Swiss Indoors this week:

Swiss Indoors channel and live streaming list

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Tennis TV - India.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

