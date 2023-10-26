Basel 2023 TV schedule today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Swiss Indoors Day 5

Day 5 of the Swiss Indoors 2023 will see the quarterfinals of the men's singles tournament take place along with one of the remaining last-eight clashes at the men's doubles event.

Fourth seed Hubert Hurkacz, who is in contention for a place in the ATP Finals, has already booked his place in the quarterfinals, and he will be up against Tallon Griekspoor, who ousted fifth seed Alex de Minaur.

Ugo Humbert sealed his spot in the last eight of the ATP 500 event by defeating Nicolas Jarry. The Frenchman will next face either second seed Casper Ruud or local wildcard Dominic Stricker.

Alexander Shevchenko produced arguably the biggest upset of the tournament so far as he triumphed 6-7(7), 7-6(6), 7-6(5) over third seed Taylor Fritz.

The Russian will next be up against either defending champion and sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime or Botic van de Zandschulp.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry booked his place in the last eight of the ATP 500 event by beating Andy Murray. The Argentine will next face either top seed Holger Rune or Sebastian Baez.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the Swiss Indoors 2023.

Schedule for Day 5 of Swiss Indoors 2023

Center Court

Starting at 12 noon local time: (1) Ivan Dodig / Austin Krajicek vs Jan Zielinski / Hugo Hys

Not before 2 pm local time: (4) Hubert Hurkacz vs Tallon Griekspoor

Followed by: Ugo Humbert vs (2) Casper Ruud / Dominic Stricker

Not before 6 pm local time: Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs (1) Holger Rune / Sebastian Baez

Not before 8 pm local time: (Q) Alexander Shevchenko vs (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime / Botic van de Zandschulp

Swiss Indoors 2023 TV schedule

Timing Matches Channel Starting at 12 noon local time Second round (men's singles and men's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch Swiss Indoors 2023?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the action live in Basel on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches on Day 5 of the ATP 500 tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches on Day 5 in Basel will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the fifth day of the ATP 500 tournament in Basel live on TSN.

Australia: All matches on Day 5 in Basel will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.

Swiss Indoors 2023: Match timings

The first match on Center Court starts at 2 pm local time.